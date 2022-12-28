Overcast. High 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 29, 2022 @ 1:07 am
NBA
LA Clippers at Boston, 6:30, NBA
Houston at Mavericks, 7:30, BSSW
NCAA men’s basketball
Brown at Northwestern, noon, BigTen
Ala. A&M at Ohio St., 2:00, BigTen
Florida A&M at Purdue, 4:00, BigTen
Providence at Butler, 5:30, FS1
Iowa at Nebraska, 6:00, BigTen
Hofstra at Delaware, 6:00, CBSSN
UMBC at Maryland, 6:00, ESPNU
Georgetown at DePaul, 7:00, FS2
Bethune-Cookman at Ill., 7:30, FS1
Valparaiso at Drake, 8:00, CBSSN
Tulane at Cincinnati, 8:00, ESPN2
UC Santa Barbara
at Cal State Fullerton, 8:00, ESPNU
Utah at California, 9:00, Pac12
Colorado at Stanford, 10:00, ESPNU
NCAA women’s basketball
LSU at Arkansas, 6:00, ESPN2
Texas A&M at S. Carolina, 6:00, SEC
Arizona State at Arizona, 7:00, Pac12
Purdue at Iowa, 8:00, BigTen
Kentucky at Missouri, 8:00, SEC
NFL
Cowboys at Tennessee, 7:15, Ch. 4
Prime
NCAA football
Pinstripe Bowl:
Syracuse vs. Minnesota, 1:00, ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl:
Okla. vs. Florida State, 4:30, ESPN
Alamo Bowl:
Texas vs. Washington, 8:00, ESPN
NHL
Stars at Minnesota, 7:00, BSSW+
Jr. hockey (IIHF World Championship)
Latvia vs. Finland, 10 am, NHL
Sweden vs. Czechia, 12:30, NHL
U.S. vs. Switzerland, 3:00, NHL
Austria vs. Canada, 5:30, NHL
Men’s soccer
Sivasspor vs. Galatasaray, 7:55a, beIN
Lorient vs. Montpellier, 9:55a, beIN
Stade de Reims vs. Rennes, 11:55a, beIN
Marseille vs. Toulouse, 1:55, beIN
Cowboys at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan; KMVK-FM 107.5 La Grande (Spanish)
Houston at Mavericks, 7:30 p.m., 97.1 FM The Freak
Stars at Minnesota, 7 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7 The Ticket
