Sunny skies. High 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Mainly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: December 28, 2022 @ 12:41 am
NBA
LA Lakers at Miami, 6:30, NBA
Denver at Sacramento, 9:00, NBA
NCAA men’s basketball
E. Oregon at Gonzaga, 4:00, AT&T
UNC-Wilmington
at Monmouth, 4:00, CBSSN
Tennessee at Mississippi, 4:00, SEC
Villanova at Connecticut, 5:30, FS1
Davidson at Fordham, 6:00, CBSSN
Florida at Auburn, 6:00, ESPN2
Mercer at Samford, 6:00, ESPNU
Colo. St. at New Mexico, 8:00, CBSSN
Arkansas at LSU, 8:00, ESPN2
Houston at Tulsa, 8:00, ESPNU
Xavier at St. John's, 8:00, FS1
Alabama at Miss. St., 8:00, SEC
Wyoming at Fresno St., 10:00, CBSSN
Air Force at San Diego St., 10:00, FS1
NCAA women’s basketball
Michigan at Nebraska, 6:00, BigTen
Kentucky at Missouri, 6:00, SEC
A&M-Commerce at Texas, 7:00, LHN
Ohio St. at Northwestern, 8:00, BigTen
NCAA bowl games
Military: UCF v. Duke, 1:00, ESPN
Liberty: Kansas v. Arkansas, 4:30, ESPN
Holiday: Ore. v. N. Carolina, 7:00, Ch. 4
Texas: Tx. Tech v. Ole Miss, 8:00, ESPN
NHL
Boston at New Jersey, 6:30, TNT
Calgary at Seattle, 9:00, TNT
NCAA hockey
UMass v. Clarkson, 4:00, BSSW
Wisc. v. Lake Superior St., 7:30, BSSW
Jr. hockey (IIHF World Championship)
Slovakia v. United States, 3:00, NHL
Canada v. Germany, 5:30, NHL
Men’s soccer
AC Ajaccio v. Angers, 7:50a, beIN
AJ Auxerre v. AS Monaco, 9:55a, beIN
Clermont Foot v. Lille, 11:55a, beIN
Paris S-G v. Strasbourg, 1:55, beIN
Hibernian v. Celtic, 2:00, CBSSN
Leeds United v. Man. City, 2:00, USA
