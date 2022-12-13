Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Today’s TV
NBA
New York at Chicago, 6:30, ESPN
Cleveland at Mavericks, 8:00, BSSW
Minnesota at LA Clippers, 9:05, ESPN
NCAA men’s basketball
South Carolina at UAB, 6:00, CBSSN
Ohio vs. Florida, 6:00, ESPN2
SF Austin at Louisiana Tech, 6:00, ESPNU
Drexel at Seton Hall, 6:00, FS1
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Minnesota, 7:00, BIGTEN
Western KY at Louisville, 8:00, ESPN2
UCLA at Maryland, 8:00, FS1
UC Riverside at Oregon, 8:00, PAC 12
Long Beach State at USC, 10:00, PAC 12
NCAA women’s basketball
Colorado at Utah, 4:00, PAC 12
NJCAA football
Iowa Western CC at Hutchinson CC, 8:00, ESPNU
High school football
UIL 1A DII Championship: Benjamin vs. Loraine, 11 am, BSSW
UIL 1A DI Championship: Westbrook vs. Abbott, 2:00, BSSW
Golf
AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, 2:30a, GOLF
NHL
Detroit at Minnesota, 6:30, TNT
Vancouver at Calgary, 9:00, TNT
2022 FIFA World Cup
France vs. Morocco, 1:00, Ch. 4, 39
Radio
Cleveland at Mavericks, 8 p.m., KEGL-FM 97.1 The Eagle Rocks
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
