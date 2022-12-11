Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers in the afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. High 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Showers and thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: December 12, 2022 @ 2:04 am
NBA
Atlanta at Memphis, 7:00, NBA
Okla. City at Mavericks, 7:30, BSSW
Boston at LA Clippers, 9:30, NBA
NCAA men’s basketball
Rice at Texas, 7:00, LHN
No. Illinois at Gonzaga, 8:00, AT&T
Arizona St. vs Creighton, 8:00, FS1
Boys high school basketball
Christ The King (NY) at Sierra Canyon (CA), 10:30, ESPN2
NFL
New England at Arizona, 7:00, ESPN
NHL
Stars at Pittsburgh, 6:00, BSSW+
New Jersey at NY Rangers, 6:00, NHLN
NCAA men’s soccer championship game
Indiana vs. Syracuse, 5:00, ESPNU
Oklahoma City at Mavericks, 7:30 p.m., KEGL-FM 97.1 The Eagle Rocks
Stars at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7 The Ticket
