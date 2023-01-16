Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
NBA
Toronto at Milwaukee, 6:30, TNT
Philadelphia at LA Clippers, 9:00, TNT
NCAA men’s basketball
Ole Miss at South Carolina, 5:30, SEC
Boston College at North Carolina, 6:00, BSSW
Davidson at Dayton, 6:00, CBSSN
Kansas at Kansas St., 6:00, ESPN
Tennessee at Mississippi St., 6:00, ESPN2
Florida St. at Notre Dame, 6:00, ESPNU
Houston at Tulane, 6:00, ESPN+
Creighton at Butler, 6:00, FS1
Texas at Iowa St., 7:00, ESPN+
Penn St. at Wisconsin, 7:30, BigTen
Alabama at Vanderbilt, 7:30, SEC
Clemson at Wake Forest, 8:00, BSSW
Murray St. at Belmont, 8:00, CBSSN
Georgia at Kentucky, 8:00, ESPN
Baylor at Texas Tech, 8:00, ESPNU
San Jose St. at New Mexico, 8:00, FS1
G League basketball
Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 7:00, NBA
Men’s hockey
CHL: Frolunda Gothenburg at Lulea, 11 am, NHL
2021 FISU Winter World Games
Speed skating, 9 am, ESPNU
Tennis
Australian Open, 8:00, ESPN2
NCAA men’s wrestling
Princeton at Arizona St., 1:30, PAC 12
