INDIANAPOLIS — Though the NBA’s Feb. 10 trade deadline is still two months away, one potential Dallas target made headlines on Thursday.
Pacers center Myles Turner this week told The Athletic he’s unhappy with his offensive role as Indiana reportedly prepares for a rebuild in former coach Rick Carlisle’s first season back at the helm.
“It’s clear that I’m not valued as anything more than a glorified role player here, and I want something more, more opportunity,” 2014 Euless Trinity graduate Turner told The Athletic.
“I’m trying really hard to make the role that I’m given here work and find a way to maximize it. I’ve been trying to the past two, three seasons. But it’s clear to me that, just numbers-wise, I’m not valued as more than a rotational role player, and I hold myself to a higher regard than that.”
Could a deal for Turner between Carlisle’s past and present teams be a fit?
On the court, defensive stalwart Turner would offer the Mavericks a frontcourt boost.
Coach Jason Kidd has preferred to play Kristaps Porzingis at power forward, at least in the starting lineup, which has left Dallas in search of consistent center production.
Dwight Powell has started 21 of 24 games this season, but the Mavericks’ most-used starting lineup with Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis and Powell has a minus-17.1 net rating in 11 games.
Willie Cauley-Stein has started the other three as Kidd has experimented with lineup combinations, but he’s missed the last six games with an extended absence for personal reasons and will not play Friday in Indiana, either.
Moses Brown and Boban Marjanovic aren’t regulars in the rotation.
In 26 games under Carlisle, Turner is averaging 12.9 points and 7.8 rebounds a game while leading the NBA with 2.8 blocks per game. The 25 year old is shooting 53.8% from the floor, but his 8.8 field-goal attempts per game tie his rookie average, the lowest mark of his career.
He’s taken more than 10 shots in less than half of Indiana’s games this season, though he recorded 40 points against the Wizards in October and made a career-best seven 3-pointers in a win over the Knicks last month.
Basketball needs aside, the Mavericks would have to make the money work, too.
Turner is in the third season of a four-year, $80 million contract. He’s set to make a $17.5 million base salary with $500,000 in likely incentives for a salary cap hit of $18 million this year and next.
The Mavericks would have to part with a contract — or contracts — that adds to be similar in size and on-court value to Turner’s to be compliant with the salary cap and NBA trade rules, and to create a deal that would prompt Indiana to part with one of the league’s best rim protectors.
Perhaps a bonus: Turner’s agent, Bill Duffy, also represents Luka Doncic.