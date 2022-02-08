Lake Dallas coach Jordan Davis remembers when she first saw Jorja Elliot and Mackenzie Buss.
It was from the opposing the bench.
“I was actually at [Flower Mound] Marcus, when they were freshmen,” Davis said of the young duo who earned All-District that season. “So, I coached against them. And I remember thinking like, ‘this team has some talent.”
That was three years ago, before Davis took the Lake Dallas job and inherited the dynamic pairing the following season. All the Falcons have done in that time is make the playoffs every year since Davis arrived.
It culminated at home Tuesday on Senior Night at home for 10th-ranked Lake Dallas (29-4, 14-0), which drubbed drubbed the Richland 60-37 to secure their 24th consecutive win and second straight undefeated District 6-5A season.
“It’s kind of our expectation, or motivation for ourselves,” Elliot said, an Incarnate Word recruit who had eight points. “We go into district with a goal to be undefeated, and that keeps us going and motivated during practice and games. We hold each other accountable for those types of things to get there.”
Chemistry has a lot to do with it.
“Even though we’ve done it twice, it’s still a surreal feeling to go out there and play with everybody and be that collective,” Buss said' “[Having] our chemistry be there and just be able to come out and execute every night and do what we need to do to be undefeated.”
Lake Dallas came out swinging, scoring 40 points in the first half. Senior guard Bailey Broughton -- another four-year varsity player and Letourneau University recruit -- had a team-high 14 points.
Though the game wasn't close, there was plenty of emotion. The Falcons and their coaching staff shared postgame tears and embraces.
“When I got here, it was almost like even I didn’t understand how much they did,” Davis said. “They taught me that kids can be passionate about it and really put in the work. I think they made it fun for myself, for other coaches, for this community and have really given everybody something to latch onto and really root for.”
With just 15 seconds remaining on the clock, Davis inserted all five of the Falcons’ senior back onto the court for one final time as friends and family alike rose to their feet in applause.
“We have played together for so long, you think about that and in a flash, that’s it," Elliot said.
Lake Dallas knows what the expectation is as bi-district play begins next week.
“We pretty much stacked our preseason schedule to play the toughest teams in our area just so we can get ready for the playoffs,” Buss said. "We're confident and we believe in each other. I feel like that is all we need to get to where we want to be in the playoffs.”
Girls roundup
Madi Lumsden and Caroline Lyles paced the Argyle offense in the Eagles’ 90-21 win over Springtown with 17 and 15 points, respectively. Argyle capped off a perfect 31-0 regular season.
Marissa Brock tallied nine points in Denton’s (14-19, 4-10) 62-24 loss to Grapevine in District 6-5A play.
Ryan (16-17, 8-6) fell to Northwest. No statistics were reported.
Braswell (31-2, 12-0) completed their regular season with a 52-30 win over Allen to clinch the District 5-6A title behind Kennedy Evans’ 17-point effort. Alisa Williams also eclipsed the 1,500-point career mark.
After wrapping up the District 9-4A title for the second year in row on Monday, Sanger (27-4, 12-0) dispatched Gainesville 58-21 thanks to Lexi Martin’s 22 points.
Ponder (21-10, 14-0) took care of business against Whitesboro 44-31 with Tate Wells compiling 13 points and Kassi Ballard totaling 12. The Lions claimed an outright district title.
Rhianna Stevenson finished with 20 points in second-place Aubrey’s (14-13, 8-4) 42-39 loss to Melissa.
Liberty Christian (26-7, 4-1) cruised past All Saints, an effort led by Jadyn Fife's 25 points.
Boys roundup
Braswell (19-11, 4-6) finished their regular season with a 53-38 loss to Allen. Jaiden Blaylock had 13 points.
Ryan downed District 6-5A foe Northwest 51-48. Marcette Lawson had 14 points to lead the Raiders (17-8, 8-2).
Zac Hamilton scored 26 points for Aubrey (16-14, 4-6), which fell 63-55 to district foe Melissa.
Ponder (27-3, 12-0) clinched at least a share of a District 10-3A state after downing Whitesboro 67-50 on the road. No stats were reported.
Scores and statistics in this article were reported to the Denton-Record Chronicle by area coaches, who are encouraged to email results to drcsports@dentonrc.com.