AUBREY – When Rhet Bleemel wasn't dribbling though and around Gainesville defenders, he was scoring.
Aubrey's senior guard was also getting to the paint and absorbing contact in the Chaps' 71-38 rout of the Leopards.
Now Aubrey – thanks to efforts like Bleemel's game-high 23 points – is headed to the postseason.
The Chaps (18-14, 6-6) won their final two games and needed an Anna win over Celina on Tuesday to earn District 9-4A's fourth and final berth to the playoffs.
In a win-or-else scenario, Bleemel and the Chaps showed their grit.
“I'm just trying to play as hard as I can to get my teammates the ball as much as I can,” Bleemel said. “Whatever it takes to win.”
He helped stage a massive comeback last week, too.
Heading into the fourth quarter of Friday's road game at Celina, it appeared as if Aubrey's postseason hopes were over when it trailed 39-24.
But Aubrey erased the deficit, Zac Hamilton hit the game-winner and the Chaps won 50-49 to keep their postseason hopes alive.
On Tuesday, Aubrey ended the first half on a 26-2 to put away last-place Gainesville (10-21, 1-11).
Aubrey coach Kyle Smith wasn't surprised by the his team's recent surge.
“On the back of our warmup jerseys we have ‘grit’ on the back,” Aubrey coach Kyle Smith said. “That's what we put on the back of it. And that’s what we need.”
Zane Drozda added 13 points and and the smooth-shooting Hamilton had 11 for Aubrey, which played loose despite having its back against the wall.
“It's awesome,” Bleemel said. “We had all five seniors starting the game and finishing the game together. It's just awesome. You're all trying to get the ball each other it just was a great feeling.”
Aubrey will learn its bi-district opponent and game location this week.
Tuesday boys’ roundup
Behind a 23-point night from Jack Bommarito, Ryan (18-9, 11-3) wrapped up its District 6-5A schedule with a 68-50 win over district champion and 14th-ranked Birdville.
Jaiden Blaylock scored 25 points and willed Braswell (21-11, 6-6) to a 70-60 win over nearby Little Elm to force a tiebreaker game for fourth place in District 5-6A against Prosper.
Guyer (29-5, 10-2) dropped its second consecutive District 5-6A game in Tuesday's 73-63 loss to Prosper. Click here to read our full game report.
Ponder handled S&S Consolidated 60-20 to finish the regular season 29-3 and 14-0 in District 10-3A play. No stats were reported.
Tuesday girls’ roundup
Mary Doyle paced Krum (25-12) with 21 points in a 68-30 bi-district win over Eastern Hills on Tuesday at Azle High School. Gracie Hunter and Kylie George each racked up 15 points. The Bobcats face Graham in the area round this week at an undetermined time and location.
Scores and statistics in this article were reported to the Denton-Record Chronicle by area coaches, who are encouraged to email results to drcsports@dentonrc.com.