Several players with Denton connections earned statewide recognition this week when the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list was released.
North Texas wide receiver Roderic Burns and former Ryan standouts Tauskie Dove (Missouri), Seth Henigan (Memphis) and Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State) were all named to the watch list released Tuesday. The quartet were among 63 players featured on the watch list, which will be narrowed to 16 semifinalists, then a maximum of five finalists later this year before the winner is announced on Jan. 11, 2023.
The award is presented annually to the top offensive player in Division I college football who was either born in Texas, graduated from a Texas high school or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year D-I Texas college. All four nominees played high school football in Texas with Burns hailing from Houston Lamar and the other three from Ryan.
A former walk-on, Burns enters his fourth year at UNT after earning a scholarship midway through last season. He emerged as UNT’s top passing target amid a banged-up receiving corps, racking up 58 catches for 802 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games.
A utility player of sorts at Lamar, Burns caught 18 passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 120 yards and two more scores during his senior season in 2017.
Heading into his fifth year at Missouri, Dove posted his best collegiate season last fall as one of the Tigers’ top wide receivers. He posted a team-high 576 receiving yards on 38 catches, including three catches for 20 yards in Missouri’s 48-35 defeat of UNT last season.
A 2018 graduate of Ryan, Dove posted 2,593 yards and 35 receiving touchdowns in three varsity seasons and was named to the Denton Record-Chronicle’sAll-Decade Football Team in 2020.
Entering his sophomore year at Memphis, Henigan has quickly asserted himself in the Tigers’ quarterback room. He took over the starting job from the jump as a true freshman last season, starting all 11 games while posting 3,322 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions.
The son of Ryan coach Dave Henigan, Seth amassed 7,234 passing yards and 79 touchdowns as a three-year starter for the Raiders and helped lead them to the 2020 state championship.
Heading into his fifth year at Oklahoma State, Sanders is firmly established as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback after leading them to a 12-2 season and bowl game win over Notre Dame last fall. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2021 after posting 2,839 passing yards and 20 touchdowns through the air combined with 668 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
Over four seasons at Ryan, Sanders racked up a 46-6 record and 8,747 passing yards, notching 5,225 total yards and 70 total touchdowns his senior year.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.