Da’Kquan Davis, a guard from Division III Arcadia in Pennsylvania, backed out of his commitment to North Texas on Sunday.
Davis had one of the more unusual back stories for a UNT recruit in recent years. The 6-foot-1 guard was overlooked coming out of high school in Philadelphia and wound up at Arcadia, where he quickly developed into one of the top players at the DIII level.
Davis averaged 27.0 points per game last season before entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal in the hope of making the jump to the Division I level as a graduate transfer.
UNT assistant coach Jareem Dowling has connections in the Philadelphia area and recruited Davis, who committed to join the Mean Green in December.
Davis announced his decision to reconsider his options on Twitter.
“I want to take the time to thank the coaching staff at UNT for recruiting me and giving me the opportunity to join their program,” Davis wrote. “After much thought and consideration, I have decided to decommit from North Texas.”
Davis played an abbreviated schedule with Arcadia this spring. He averaged 23.1 points per game on his way to earning first-team All-Middle Atlantic Conference honors.
UNT is looking to reload heading into the 2021-22 season after the greatest campaign in program history. The Mean Green won the Conference USA tournament and went on to upset Purdue in the opening round of the NCAA tournament, their first win in the event in program history. UNT fell to Villanova in the second round.
Each of the players who made that run possible could have returned next season after the NCAA granted players an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic that had a significant impact on the season.
Several of UNT’s key players have passed on that opportunity. Point guard Javion Hamlet, the MVP of the C-USA tournament, declared for the NBA draft. Shooting guard James Reese entered the NCAA transfer portal and is considering his options.
Reese was UNT’s second-leading scorer at 10.9 points per game and led the Mean Green with 42 steals. His talents have made him a hot commodity on the transfer market.
Starting forward Zachary Simmons, who averaged 10.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game last season, elected to turn pro and signed with an agent.
Backups Terence Lewis II, Larry Wise, Mykell Robinson and Jalen Jackson have all elected to transfer.
UNT will look to rebuild around the core of forward Thomas Bell, guards Mardrez McBride, Rubin Jones and JJ Murray, as well as center Abou Ousmane. Bell averaged 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as a senior and elected to return for an additional year with the Mean Green.
UNT has three highly regarded freshmen set to arrive before next season in shooting guard Matthew Stone and forwards Aaron Scott and Chrisdon Morgan.