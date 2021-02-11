Several Denton-area girls basketball teams have moved or rescheduled playoff games due to inclement weather.
Krum and Aubrey, which were both slated to play on Thursday night, will now play on Friday.
Aubrey will play Kennedale at 5 p.m. on Friday at Grapevine High School in the Class 4A Region II bi-district round, per Aubrey coach Ron Gathright.
Krum will play Fort Worth Dunbar at 6:15 p.m. on Friday at Burleson High School in the 4A Region I bi-district round, according to Krum ISD spokesperson Taylor Poston.
Argyle's bi-district game against Benbrook has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday at Springtown High School, per Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland. The game was initially slated for Thursday night at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth.
Ponder's Class 3A Region II bi-district game against Dallas Madison on Friday night has been moved up, per Ponder coach Jimmy Avery. The Lady Lions will now tip off at 5 p.m., and the game is still at Prosper High School.