Christalee Kirby always wanted to be a basketball player.
For the longest time, the Guyer senior envisioned her future was on the hardwood rather than the track. But all that changed this past spring.
After a top-five finish in the discus at the Class 6A state championships back in May, Kirby began to shift her focus.
"Honestly, I really didn't think I would have a future in track and field until around the summer going into my sophomore year," Kirby said. "And definitely not in discus. I didn't really take it seriously until last year."
Now, just a few months after competing in Austin, Kirby has decided on what she will do after graduation.
Kirby announced her commitment to Oregon on Monday afternoon on Twitter, joining one of the most prestigious track and field programs in the nation.
"I chose Oregon because they are one of the top track teams in the country with the potential to win a national title every year," Kirby said. "I loved the coaching staff and the team."
Oregon's women's team finished fifth at the NCAA Outdoor Championships this past June. The Ducks took second at the Pac 12 Championships on the women's side.
Kirby, who competes in both the shot put and discus, won District 5-6A titles in both events this past spring. She also claimed area titles in both events before qualifying for state in discus.
Kirby threw a 143-9 at regionals for second place and went on to hurl a 138-1 at state to finish fifth.
"It honestly means the world to me," Kirby said of her commitment. "It also means that I'm going to be put on the biggest and best stage against people older and better than me, but I'm up for that challenge."