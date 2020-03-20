Caleb Hulbin always dreamed of competing at the college level in any sport.
At first, he thought football would be the avenue to get him there. But by his sophomore year, Hulbin switched over to track.
And the decision paid dividends.
The Guyer senior quickly developed into one of the fastest sprinters in the area, and in doing so, finally got the chance to realize his dream. Upon graduating later this spring, Hulbin will be off to the University of Texas, announcing his commitment to the Longhorns via Twitter.
“With only two years of experience in this sport, it means the world to me,” Hulbin said. “I consider myself beyond blessed to be able to run track in college at the best school in Texas.”
Hulbin helped the Wildcats’ 400-meter relay team take second at the District 5-6A meet last year, while the 800-meter relay team brought home third.
At last year’s area meet, Hulbin finished third in the 200, turning in a 22.01.
He has since improved on his individual times, recording personal bests in several events this season. Hulbin ran a 10.55 in the 100, 21.11 in the outdoor 200 and a 21.99 in the indoor 200.
Hulbin will join a program at Texas that finished third at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships last year.
“[Texas] has always been at the top of my list when it comes to the college sports,” Hulbin said. “I am absolutely thrilled and blessed that I even got the opportunity to run at the next level.”