190417_drc_sp_UILtrack_5.JPG
Buy Now

Guyer's Brynn Brown competes in the 3,200 meter race at Keller ISD Athletic Complex April 17 in Keller.

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Guyer's Brynn Brown shattered the Texas A&M High School Classic 2-mile meet record on Saturday. 

The junior turned in a blazing time of 10:08.11, which was nearly one minute faster than second place. Brown's time is also the fastest in the country this year. 

Brown missed the last few weeks of cross country season, including the District 5-6A meet, with a stress fracture in her right foot. 

As a sophomore last year, Brown won gold in the Class 6A 3,200, clocking a 10:09.91 at the state meet in Austin. 

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

Recommended for you