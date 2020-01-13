Guyer's Brynn Brown shattered the Texas A&M High School Classic 2-mile meet record on Saturday.
The junior turned in a blazing time of 10:08.11, which was nearly one minute faster than second place. Brown's time is also the fastest in the country this year.
Brown missed the last few weeks of cross country season, including the District 5-6A meet, with a stress fracture in her right foot.
As a sophomore last year, Brown won gold in the Class 6A 3,200, clocking a 10:09.91 at the state meet in Austin.