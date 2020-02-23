BIRMINGHAM — Haley Walker of North Texas improved upon her school record in weight throw and Aneesa Scott and Antonio Delacruz each advanced into a pair of sprint finals Saturday during day one of the 2020 Conference USA Indoor Track and Field Championships hosted by UAB at CrossPlex.
“It was a tough, competitive day,” director of track and field Carl Sheffield said. “It’s huge to have athletes step up and improve their best performances in a championship environment.
“We missed on some qualifiers that we thought would make it through to the finals. We got a few more points than expected in the men’s pole vault and weight throw. It was an improvement on our first day goals,” Sheffield said.
Walker captured a mark of 18.33 meters to earn fifth place and outdo her previous toss of 18.14 set Jan. 24 at the Red Raider Invite. In the prelims, Scott finished third in the 200-meter dash in 24.25 seconds and fourth in the 400 in 55.63 to capture spots in Sunday’s finals while Delacruz will also compete in the 200 following a time of 21.59 for fourth and a 6.85 showing in the 60-meter dash for seventh.
Alec Esposito came in first in the mile in 4:12.87 to advance into Sund’s finals. Karlington Anunagba will race in the 60-meter finale after finishing third in 6.79 seconds, Lyric Choice had the fourth-fastest time of 8.65 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles to move on and Baylee Nelson clocked a 2:14.80 for seventh in the 800 to advance.
The men’s distance medley relay quad of Braden Lange, Yannick Kalidas, Mason Garner and Esposito received fourth place in a time of 10:09.07, while the women comprised of Nelson, Liah Collins, Laurynn Hogan and Aubrey Schmidt placed eighth in 12:16.32.
In pole vault, Brock Hottel finished fourth at 4.98 meters and William Fessler seventh at 4.68. Chris Samaniego placed sixth in weight throw with a mark of 17.87 meters, and Karl Sralla earned eighth at 17.39.
“We have to have a big day tomorrow to reach the goals we set for our teams,” Sheffield said Saturday. “I look forward to our teams stepping up to the challenges of a big final day of competition.”
The Championships concluded Sunday with the field events at 11 a.m. followed by running at 1 p.m.