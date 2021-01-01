BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Madison Townley produced a career day for North Texas women’s basketball in a 74-70 Mean Green win to open Conference USA play Friday at Bartow Arena.
Townley totaled career-highs of 18 rebounds and four blocks and tied a career-best with 17 points. Quincy Noble scored a team-high 19 points, while N’Yah Boyd recorded 15 for North Texas.
The Mean Green (4-2, 1-0 C-USA) compiled 11 blocks on the afternoon for a program best. Previously, the record stood at 10 and was achieved during the 1986 and 1988 seasons.
UNT trailed UAB (5-2, 0-1 C-USA) 57-56 three minutes into the final quarter when Noble dropped in a 3-pointer to give North Texas the lead. Two more 3s from Noble increased the margin to 66-61 with under four minutes to play. Tommisha Lampkin earned a trip to the line, grabbed her own miss and scored a layup for a 71-63 edge with 2:34 remaining. UNT did not allow a field goal from the Blazers the rest of the way to seal the victory.
“Nothing should be a surprise to us this season,” coach Jalie Mitchell said. “I’m really proud of our second half. I thought we fought back and did the things we needed to do. We made sure we managed the game and the time at the end. Through all of our mistakes we fought it out.”
Emma Villas-Gomis connected on a spin move in the lane for an early 13-10 UNT edge, and a Boyd layup put the Mean Green up 19-13 with two minutes left in the first quarter. The Blazers began the second with five straight points to jump ahead to 25-24. UAB extended its lead to 36-32 and held a three-point advantage at the half.
A jumper by Townley regained the lead for UNT at 40-39, and another bucket from Townley with 2:25 left in the third quarter put the Mean Green out in front at 50-45. A 7-1 run by UAB again swapped the lead back to the Blazers heading into the final period.
“Confidence in myself has really evolved my playing,” Townley said. “Getting to the boards has always been one of the things I take pride in.”
UNT and UAB are back at it Saturday at 2 p.m. at Bartow Arena.
“There’s not a lot to complain about,” Mitchell said. “We fix the things we need to fix and do it all over again tomorrow.”