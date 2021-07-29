North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey (3) breaks away from Rice defensive tackle Elijah Garcia last season at Apogee Stadium. Torrey has been included on the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award that is presented to the most versatile player in the country each season.
North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey made quite the impression in his debut with the Mean Green back in 2018, when he returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown in a win over SMU.
Returning kicks wasn’t expected to be the way Torrey made an impact with the Mean Green.
Torrey’s time on special teams turned out to be just one of several ways he’s contributed that also include eclipsing the 2,000-yard mark in career rushing yards and the 3,000-yard mark in all-purpose yards.
Those varied talents landed Torrey on the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award on Thursday. There were 57 players included on the initial list of candidates for the honor that is presented to the most versatile player in college football each season.
Torrey has scored 27 touchdowns in his career with the Mean Green, including 23 rushing touchdowns, a total that ranks seventh in program history. He has three receiving touchdowns to go along with his kick return for a score.
“I try not to let anybody outwork me,” Torrey said last season. “I want to be the smartest, the strongest and the fastest. Sometimes you can’t be all those things, but I’m going to try to keep my name in the conversation, stay consistent, keep my head down and work. That’s working out for me.”
That approach helped Torrey pile up a team-high 656 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns in what was supposed to be his final season with the Mean Green last fall.
The Mississippi native elected to take advantage of the NCAA granting players an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Torrey’s return will give him a chance to further cement his place in program history in his second shot at a memorable senior season. He ranks 12th in program history with 2,013 career rushing yards and ninth in all-purpose yards with 3,324.
Torrey has been named to the All-Conference USA team three times, twice as a running back and once as a kick returner.
He’s expected to be a big part of UNT’s plans this fall as the Mean Green look to build on a run that has included bowl appearances in four of the last five seasons.
“He’s been very reliable and has been since he’s been here,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said last season. “He’s a very smart and understands not only the run game but protections in the passing game. We’ve worked him in the slot a little bit too. He knows he knows all the different receiver positions.
“He’s smart. He understands his offense as good as anybody.”
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.