EDITOR’S NOTE: The Denton Record-Chronicle has taken a look back at some of the most memorable high school football games from 2019. This multiple-part series will include the top five games from last season with three honorable mention games. The first installment of this series begins today.
Top 5 Denton-area football games from 2019
No. 5: Guyer vs. Aledo, Week 1
A rematch from Week 1 in 2018, Guyer had its 2019 season opener against Aledo circled on the calendar. The Wildcats were embarrassed in front of their home crowd the year before, as the Bearcats cruised to a 40-0 victory. It was the first time Guyer had been shut out since 2006, and the Wildcats did not forget the drubbing they took.
Behind quarterback Eli Stowers' five touchdown performance, Guyer rolled up 651 yards to knock off Aledo 60-57 and avenge its 2018 defeat.
“We took this game really personally,” Stowers said in his postgame interview. “We remembered that game from last year that was 40-0. That’s as bad as you can get beat. We knew we had the talent. We just had to get all of our stuff together as a team and work on chemistry and discipline. It showed. We came out here and played our tails off.”
The game quickly turned into an offensive onslaught, as the Wildcats scored on the second play from scrimmage when Air Force signee Seth Meador hauled in a 52-yard touchdown.
Guyer scored on all but two of their drives and never punted, tallying 26 first downs. The two sides traded blows until halftime, with neither team able to stop the other.
The Wildcats piled up 387 yards by the intermission, but Alabama signee Jase McClellan pulled Aledo to within 60-57 with 2:23 remaining on his fourth rushing touchdown. Guyer recovered the ensuing onside kick but turned the ball over on downs, giving the Bearcats one last gasp with seconds remaining. Aledo's final play reached the Guyer 35-yard line, but the Wildcats held on for the win, surviving one the most thrilling, high-scoring games of the season.
The loss was Aledo's first at home since 2014. It was the first time Aledo had been beaten at home by a Texas school since Lake Travis, led by Baker Mayfield, accomplished the feat in 2011.