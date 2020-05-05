EDITOR’S NOTE: The Denton Record-Chronicle has taken a look back at some of the most memorable high school football games from 2019. This multiple-part series will include the top five games from last season with three honorable mention games. The series continues today.
No. 4: Ryan vs. Alvin Shadow Creek, Class 5A Division I title
A game that was decided by a matter of inches featured some of the craziest plays you’ll ever find in a championship game.
Ryan, which had been knocking on the door for the past several years, finally put its semifinal demons to rest and advanced to the title game for the first time since 2010.
The Raiders took an 8-7 lead in the first quarter on a 98-yard starburst kickoff return by Tra Smith, followed by a two-point conversion. But from there, Shadow Creek’s defense clamped down.
The Sharks held Ryan to just 250 total yards and sacked quarterback Seth Henigan four times. Shadow Creek also scored on a bizarre special teams play, which saw a snap fly over Ryan punter Riley Nuzzo’s head. Nuzzo kicked the ball off the ground in the end zone and the Sharks returned it for a touchdown.
Shadow Creek went on to take a 21-8 lead in the third quarter, but the Raiders answered with a 2-yard touchdown run from Drew Sanders. The Sharks looked to put the final nail in the coffin when they went up 28-15 with 3:08 remaining, but Ryan gave itself a shot at the end.
Ja’Tavion Sanders hauled in a 26-yard touchdown from Hengan with 1:14 left, and following a defensive stand, Ryan got the ball back with seconds to spare. The Raiders marched to the Shadow Creek 25-yard line, and their Hail Mary on the final play hit Sanders in the hands but was batted down.
The Sharks prevailed in an instant classic, 28-22, winning the Class 5A Division I title while administering a devastating gut-punch to Ryan.
“[Drew Sanders] got his hands on the ball, and that kid knocked it out,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said of the final play in his postgame interview. “It was a good play by them and almost a big play by Drew and Seth [Henigan]. It’s a game of inches, and it’s tough. That’s four or five years in a row where we’ve been knocking at the door.
“It’s a pretty tough one to swallow.”