EDITOR’S NOTE: The Denton Record-Chronicle has taken a look back at some of the most memorable high school football games from 2019. This multiple-part series will include the top five games from last season with three honorable mention games. The series continues today.
No. 2: Argyle vs. Stephenville, area round
Argyle had revenge on its mind against Stephenville in the 2019 Class 4A Division I Region II area round. The Yellowjackets had knocked the Eagles out of the playoffs nearly two years earlier at the same stadium, and Argyle was eager to return the favor.
But the game quickly turned into a shootout of epic proportions as both offenses slugged it out.
Argyle quarterback Bo Hogeboom and receiver Cole Kirkpatrick posted career nights, shattering several school records in the process. The first of their five touchdowns put Argyle up 7-0 early.
Kirkpatrick then hauled in a 74-yard touchdown reception to give the Eagles a 14-7 lead. Argyle led 35-21 at halftime, but Stephenville rallied, outscoring the Eagles 21-7 in the third quarter. The Yellowjackets tied the game at 42 on a blocked punt, and from there, Hogeboom and Kirkpatrick completely took the game over.
The pair connected on a 66-yard touchdown to put Argyle up for good at 56-49. They added one final score — a 25-yard pass with 2:29 left — to put the game on ice at 63-49. With the game on the line, Stephenville brought an all-out blitz, and Hogeboom lobbed it up to Kirkpatrick who came down with the ball over the defensive back in the end zone.
“[Kirkpatrick] is a great player,” Hogeboom said after the game. “Cole is just one of those dudes. He just has it. He can make any play on the field and run any route. We came out of the huddle and said, ‘We’re going to throw it in the end zone, and [Kirkpatrick] is going to go up and get it.’”
Hogeboom ended the game 26-for-38, throwing for 452 yards and eight touchdowns. Kirkpatrick, meanwhile, reeled in 11 catches for 289 yards and five scores.
In the process, Kirkpatrick broke the Argyle single-game school record for touchdown receptions and yardage, while the Eagles got their long-awaited revenge.
“I think some of that baggage [from 2017] was kind of hanging around with us,” Argyle coach Todd Rodgers said in his postgame interview. “Obviously, Stephenville wants to knock off the No. 1 team in the state. We did our best at times to try and keep them from doing that. They’re a good team. They have a great quarterback. Their scheme is perfect. They were hitting on all cylinders tonight. It looked like a 7-on-7 game at times out there.”