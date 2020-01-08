North Texas released its 2020 football schedule in conjunction with Conference USA putting out the entire league slate today.
The big question for UNT is what it all means.
With that in mind, here are three takeaways:
1. The early slate is brutal
UNT knew what was coming in terms of its nonconference schedule. It's going to be tough early on for the Mean Green following what should be a season-opening layup against Houston Baptist.
Athletic director Wren Baker has all but eliminated the guarantee/body bag games from UNT's schedule. One of the few that is left is a trip to Texas A&M in the second week of the season.
UNT pulled off the stunner at Arkansas back in 2018. A repeat will be a tall order.
UNT will then host SMU and travel to Houston. The Mean Green are 4-1 in Denton against SMU but lost this season's game in Dallas 49-27. Houston has beaten UNT five straight times and won this season's game 46-25 even though they were in the midst of internal turmoil over quarterback D'Eriq King and wide receiver Keith Corbin deciding to not play the remainder of the season and redshirt.
One has to figure that Houston will be in a better spot in 2020 under Dana Holgorsen.
UNT does play its first two games in C-USA play at home, but those games are against Southern Miss and Charlotte. Southern Miss will have quarterback Jack Abraham back, and Charlotte is a program on the rise.
Outside of A&M, UNT is capable of winning any game in that five-game series.
All of those games are ones UNT could also drop, especially considering the Mean Green just lost star quarterback Mason Fine.
2. UNT caught a break when it comes to home games in C-USA play
One of the positive turn of events from the way UNT's schedule sets up is that most of its tough games in C-USA play are at home.
Southern Miss, Charlotte and Louisiana Tech should all be solid teams next season, and the Mean Green will host all three. UNT was 4-2 at home in 2019.
UNT didn't win a game away from home in 2019 and will have an opportunity to break that trend when it travels to UTEP, UTSA and Middle Tennessee.
MTSU is coming off a rare down year and a 4-8 finish. UTSA also went 4-8, while UTEP went 1-11.
UNT's chances to win a road game look a whole lot better considering the schedule.
3. There aren't a whole lot of big draw teams coming to Apogee
UNT had a huge home crowd of 30,123 for its loss to Houston last season. The Cougars are a Texas team that travels and catches the imagination of the casual fan.
Outside of SMU, UNT doesn't have a whole lot of teams on its slate that will draw big crowds.
Two of the top 10 attended games in Apogee Stadium history heading into last season were for games against SMU. That game will bring in another big crowd.
Outside of the Mustangs, UNT will host Houston Baptist, Southern Miss, Charlotte, Louisiana Tech and Rice.
Louisiana Tech will bring a few fans, depending on how good the Bulldogs are next season. Rice will also bring a few fans.
None of those teams are going to spark the imagination of the casual fan.
UNT could be fighting an uphill battle when it comes to drawing crowds next season. The Mean Green saw their average attendance drop from 23,355 in 2018 to 21,358 last season.
A 4-8 finish this season and the departure of Fine will dampen enthusiasm heading into 2020.