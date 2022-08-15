Arnold and Hill graphic
Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold, left, and Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill were picked as the Dallas Morning News' Dallas-area preseason offensive and defensive players of the year Sunday. The two are regarded among the top players in the nation and will play key roles for their respective teams this fall.

 By John Fields Staff Writer jfields@dentonrc.com

A trio of local standouts were recognized among the best high school football players in the Dallas area Sunday when the Dallas Morning News released its preseason all-area honors.

Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill, Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold and Guyer defensive back Peyton Bowen were each recognized as some of the area’s top players. Arnold took home offensive player of the year honors while Hill earned the defensive player of the year nod and Bowen was named the top return specialist.

Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) throws a pass, while being pressured by Little Elm's D'Lontay Leeks (32) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Denton, Texas.
Ryan's Anthony Hill Jr. (6) celebrates after he scores a touchdown against The Colony at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Denton, Texas.
Guyer defensive back Peyton Bowen (22) tackles Westlake's Jack Kayser (33) during the Class 6A Division II state championship game at AT&T Stadium Dec. 18, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

