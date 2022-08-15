Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold, left, and Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill were picked as the Dallas Morning News' Dallas-area preseason offensive and defensive players of the year Sunday. The two are regarded among the top players in the nation and will play key roles for their respective teams this fall.
A trio of local standouts were recognized among the best high school football players in the Dallas area Sunday when the Dallas Morning News released its preseason all-area honors.
Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill, Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold and Guyer defensive back Peyton Bowen were each recognized as some of the area’s top players. Arnold took home offensive player of the year honors while Hill earned the defensive player of the year nod and Bowen was named the top return specialist.
Those accolades were just the latest honors for the trio of nationally-regarded players. Hill and Bowen were each named to MaxPreps’ Preseason All-America Team last week among some of the nation’s top high school players. Arnold was named the Most Valuable Player at the Elite 11 Finals in June, an annual camp where many of the nation’s top quarterbacks compete against each other.
Rated a five-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite, Hill committed to Texas A&M late last month, just before the start of fall practice. He took home the Denton Record-Chronicle’sarea defensive player of the year award last season after racking up 131 total tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, eight sacks and two interceptions. Hill was also a threat in the run game with 176 yards and seven touchdowns as he led Ryan’s push deep into the Class 5A Division II playoffs.
Arnold, who is also rated a five-star recruit, has been pledged to Oklahoma since January. He was the Record-Chronicle’s area MVP last season after guiding Guyer to a 6A-DII state championship game appearance. He led the Dallas area in passing yards last season with 3,921 as he completed over 66% of his passes for 34 touchdowns and tallied just five interceptions.
Another key piece of the Wildcats’ playoff push, Bowen was recognized as the Record-Chronicle’sarea co-utility player of the year for his efforts last season. The four-star recruit and longtime Notre Dame commit tallied 50 tackles, 12 pass breakups and six interceptions along with nabbing three receiving touchdowns and three more scores as a kick/punt returner.
The three are set to begin their senior seasons next week when both Ryan and Guyer kick off their campaigns Thursday, Aug. 25.
Ryan opens at a neutral site against 6A school New Braunfels, which returns 12 starters after going 9-3 last season. The Unicorns fell in the second round of the playoffs to eventual 6A-DII champion Austin Westlake and are expected to compete for a playoff spot once again in District 27-6A.
Guyer has its home opener the same day against Rockwall-Heath, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s No. 25-ranked 6A squad in the state. The Hawks are expected to be competitive in District 10-6A alongside crosstown rival Rockwall despite losing 13 starters from last season’s regional semifinalist squad.
