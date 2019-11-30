North Texas fell to UAB 26-21 on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
The Mean Green came into the day knowing they were out of bowl contention and finished 4-8 overall and 3-5 in Conference USA play. UAB took care of business against UNT, finished 9-3 overall and 6-2 in conference play.
UAB's win, combined with Florida Atlantic's 34-17 win over Southern Miss, gave the Blazers the C-USA West Division title.
UAB and FAU will meet in the C-USA title game.
Here are five thoughts on UNT's win:
1. It's tough to see Mason Fine go out this way
UNT quarterback Mason Fine is one of the best players and people to come through UNT's program in years.
It's tough to see him go out in a 4-8 season and a close loss in his final game.
UNT came into the season with high expectations and failed to meet them. That wasn't Fine's fault. The Mean Green just didn't put enough talent around him.
Fine remained classy the whole way. UNT coach Seth Littrell said Fine will do well in life.
I agree.
2. Littrell has some thinking to do
Littrell has maintained in the past few days that he will thoroughly evaluate UNT's program over the next few days.
He has a lot to think about. UNT was picked to win the C-USA West Division title and featured one of the best quarterbacks in program history in Fine.
Finishing with four wins, especially after three straight bowl trips is a huge disappointment.
It's up to Littrell to pinpoint what UNT's issues are. Is it a talent issue, a scheme issue, coaching or a little of all three?
That's what he makes the big bucks for. It will be interesting to see what he decides to do over the next few weeks.
3. UNT has to get better in the trenches
One of UNT's biggest problems this season has been its struggles at the line of scrimmage.
Mason Fine was sacked seven times by UAB. It's hard to win that way. UNT loses four senior offensive linemen listed on its two-deep for its game against UAB, not to mention senior defensive ends LaDarius Hamilton and Darrian McMillan.
UNT has to find a way to get better and replace a host of experienced players.
4. The number of fans in the stands illustrates the problem with a down year
UNT announced a crowd of 16,406 for its game against UAB. That total seemed a bit high.
Building interest in a mid-major program is tough these days and requires consistent success.
One poor season can really torpedo a program's momentum in terms of fan interest. UNT saw the price on Saturday with a largely empty stadium.
It's hard enough to get people interested in programs at the Group of Five level. When a team at that level under performs, it's easy for the faithful to abandon ship or return to the national name brands they grew up supporting.
5. UNT has to hit on its late junior college targets
UNT has loaded up on high school players in its last few recruiting classes. The hope is some of those highly regarded players will be ready to help the Mean Green rebound from a tough season this year.
Some of them likely will be, but UNT needs junior college/graduate transfer help.
The Mean Green had a few highly regarded recruits on campus for their game against UAB.
UNT needs to close the deal with some of those players.