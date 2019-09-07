North Texas fell to SMU 49-27 on Saturday at Ford Stadium in Dallas. The Mean Green dropped to 1-1 on the season.
Here are five thoughts on the loss:
1. There is no two ways about it, this one hurt
UNT coach Seth Littrell made the case that the Mean Green's loss to SMU won't be any bigger than any other loss UNT might suffer this season.
"It's always disappointing to lose a football game," Littrell said. "It doesn't matter when it is, where it is or how it is."
That's true, but UNT's series against SMU is a different animal. All rivalry series are that way.
UNT's players talked about how their game against SMU represented a chance to move toward their goal of becoming a bigger name in the Dallas area. Littrell talked about the difference wins against SMU make in recruiting.
The Mean Green's game against SMU isn't any other game.
That's what made the loss so tough for UNT.
2. UNT saw some issues crop up in its loss
Some of the bigger questions for UNT heading into the season was how its defense would fare after losing so many key players after last season and how its offensive line would come together with two new tackles.
UNT's game against SMU was just one piece of evidence, but it wasn't a particularly encouraging one. The Mean Green continued to struggle defensively and allowed five sacks.
The Mean Green really need guard Elex Woodworth back.
UNT should fare better in Conference USA play both defensively and along its offensive line, but it's clear the Mean Green have issues to address.
3. One has to feel good for Tre Siggers
Tre Siggers has been a good solider for UNT and seems to have finally found his spot at running back.
Siggers started out at running back at UNT, moved to safety and was finally moved back to his natural position this fall. He never complained and just kept working.
Siggers rushed for 164 yards in UNT's loss to SMU and looked terrific doing it.
One has to feel good for Siggers.
4. UNT's schedule suddenly looks pretty challenging
UNT is sitting at 1-1 after falling to SMU and travels to Cal for what will be a tough game next week.
The Mean Green then turn around to face rival UTSA and then host a Houston team that might be one of the best out there playing at the Group of Five level.
UNT's toughness and mental fortitude will be tested over the next few weeks.
5. The talent swing toward SMU in a year was noticeable
SMU dramatically upgraded its talent after falling to UNT last season. The difference was noticeable in SMU's win over the Mean Green.
SMU brought on a host of transfers. Several of them made a huge difference in the Mustangs' win. Quarterback Shane Buechele threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns.
Fine is one of the best quarterbacks in the country, but there were other spots on the field where SMU had a clear edge.
The talent the Mustangs added made a clear difference.