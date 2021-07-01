Lake Dallas did not have to look far to find its new head football coach.
After longtime head coach Michael Young resigned earlier this week to be the athletic director in Little Elm, the Falcons turned to a familiar face to take over the program.
And on Thursday, Lake Dallas ISD trustees unanimously approved the hire of defensive coordinator Jason Young to be the Falcons’ next head coach.
“Getting a head coaching job anywhere is special, but getting it the way I did being an assistant here, with all the support of the community and administration — them having the confidence in me to hire me means a ton,” Young said. “This is my dream.”
Young has been at Lake Dallas for the past nine years and has been the defensive coordinator since 2014. He helped lead the Falcons to the Class 5A Division II semifinal in 2015.
“He’s paid his dues,” Lake Dallas athletic director Scott Head said. “He’s an energetic coach. The kids love him, and the staff loves him. He’s a great guy to be around and a big motivator. He’s in it for the kids.”
Young will take over a Lake Dallas program that, although it has struggled in recent years, has a rich history. The Falcons have produced several players that have gone on to play at the next level and even the NFL.
Josh Jackson was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2018, and Josiah Tauaefa played for the New York Giants in 2020.
Lake Dallas made the playoffs in 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2018, and in 2015 they made a run all the way to the state semifinal. The Falcons fell in overtime that year to eventual 5A Division II runner-up Frisco Lone Star.
But Lake Dallas has missed the playoffs the past two seasons, going a combined 4-15 in that stretch.
Young said above all else, he will bring an unwavering enthusiasm to the program he believes will pay dividends.
“If you know me and if you have spent time around me, you know I’m about as positive of a person as there is,” Young said. “I have an insane amount of energy. I think that’s going to rub off on our kids and our coaches. We’re going to demand a high level of performance, a high standard of excellence.
“That’s going to be from our players and anyone involved with these kids. Because they deserve it.”