It's not often that a Week 4 matchup has so much at stake in regards to playoff implications.
But that is exactly the scenario for Lake Dallas (1-2, 0-1 District 7-5A Division II) this Friday against undefeated Frisco Lebanon Trail (3-0, 1-0).
In a nine-team district, there is already little room for error as teams vie for one of four postseason spots. And for the Falcons, who dropped their 7-5A Division II opener to Frisco last week, that margin is already shrinking.
Lake Dallas coach Michael Young knows it's still early, but he also knows how far a win would go for the Falcons' playoff hopes.
"These games against teams like Lebanon Trail are really huge," Young said. "It's a big one for us and a big one for them. We're not out of it if we don't win it, but winning would definitely be big for us working to get into the playoffs.
"This is a big one. Lebanon Trail beat [Frisco] Memorial last week, so this is one of those teams we're going to have to beat to get in the playoffs."
Through three games, Lake Dallas' offense has struggled at times, particularly in the red zone.
Against Frisco's stout defense last week, the Falcons were held to just three points and committed three turnovers in a 39-3 loss. Moving forward, Young said finishing drives and capitalizing on red zone chances will be paramount.
"We need to score touchdowns when we get down there," Young said. "We had a couple of chances and had to kick one field goal, and we turned the ball over. But there were some positives. Frisco High is one of the best defenses in the area. We got some good things from it."
One of those good things has been the performance of quarterback Trevor Moon.
The senior has been the catalyst behind Lake Dallas' offense through three games. And while his stats don't jump off the page (188 passing yards and one touchdown), Young said Moon's toughness has been instrumental.
"What he gives us is the added ability to grind out the tough yards on tough plays when we're having a tougher time up front offensively," Young said. "There aren't a lot of quarterbacks that can do that. A lot of quarterbacks are good when things are easy and you're protecting for him and things are open, but he's one of those that when times aren't good up front, he can still come up and move the chains. He's done a good job with that."
Defensively, after facing one of the best rushing attacks in the area last week in Frisco, Lake Dallas will now be tasked with stopping a Lebanon Trail squad that loves to air it out.
The Trail Blazers threw for 155 yards and three touchdowns in their 34-33 win over Memorial last week. But Lebanon Trail can be just as effective on the ground, a characteristic Young said his defense cannot afford to forget.
For Lake Dallas to get back in the win column and stay in the playoff hunt, Young knows his defense will need to play a pivotal role.
"I think Frisco is by the far best defensive team in our district, but I think we can be towards the top — and we need to be," Young said. "We need them to play well in this game. This is going to be a test for them."