North Texas will welcome its third wave of football players back to campus on Monday in one of the final steps toward the program having its full roster participating in its summer program.
The members of UNT’s 2020 recruiting class and players on scholarship who have yet to report will make up a wave of approximately 30 to arrive this week.
UNT’s linemen, linebackers and tight ends reported on June 8. The program’s quarterbacks, running backs and defensive backs followed on June 15.
The remainder of UNT’s players will report as part of a fourth wave on July 13.
Several members of UNT’s freshmen class took to Twitter to indicate that they have arrived in Denton ahead of reporting tomorrow, including Oklahoma linebacker Jacobi Johnson.
School officials elected to gradually bring players back to campus following the school shutting down in March due to the spread of COVID-19. Bringing players back in small groups is part of an overall plan UNT athletic department officials formulated in conjunction with the university.
UNT is testing all of its athletes for COVID-19 antibodies upon their return to campus. Having antibodies shows that a person has recovered from the virus or been exposed to it.
Players who test positive for antibodies are given a follow-up nasal swab to see if they have an active infection and are isolated. All members of UNT’s staff had a nasal swab test when they returned to campus on June 3.
All UNT players and officials have their temperatures taken and discuss any changes in their health with a member of the school’s medical staff when they arrive at campus facilities each day. Players and staff members are given a colored wristband when they complete the process daily.
The color changes each day to ensure that everyone who enters UNT’s facilities completes the process.
A UNT official said June 15 that the school has tested 165 players and staff members. Three players tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. None of those players tested positive on the viral test for an active infection.
The test results from the second wave of players who reported to campus last week should be available in the next few days.
Players are working out in small groups and are assigned to one of four locker rooms and three weight rooms to minimize contact and reduce the chances of an infection spreading.
UNT’s cautious approach has paid dividends thus far at a time other schools are experiencing problems as they bring their players back to campus.
Houston suspended its offseason program earlier this month after six players tested positive for COVID-19. Texas announced Thursday that 13 members of its team have tested positive or are presumed positive.
UNT is hoping its offseason program will serve as a springboard as it looks to bounce back from a 4-8 campaign last fall that snapped its string of three straight bowl appearances.