North Texas will look to build a win over UTSA last week on Saturday when the Mean Green take on Houston at Apogee Stadium.
The Mean Green are 2-2 on the season after opening up Conference USA play with a win. Houston is 1-3 and 0-1 in American Athletic Conference play after falling to Tulane.
Here are five things UNT fans should know about Houston.
1. Two of the Cougars best players elected to sit out the rest of the season this week
Houston quarterback D'Eriq King and wide receiver Keith Corbin elected to sit out the rest of the season this week. Both are seniors and have played in just four games, giving both the opportunity to use their redshirt seasons and get a second shot at their senior campaigns next year.
The story has been discussed extensively this week for good reason.
King set an NCAA record last week by posting a rushing and passing touchdown in the same game for an NCAA record 15 consecutive games. Corbin has 11 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
The question is what type of team Houston will have without the pair.
2. Houston has a new coach this season
One of the reasons Houston's 1-3 start is so disappointing is that expectations were remarkably high heading into Dana Holgorsen's debut season.
Houston parted ways with Major Applewhite after an 8-5 season that included a blowout loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl last December. Hopes were high at Houston after the school hired Holgorsen away from West Virginia.
Houston gave Holgorsen a five year $20 million contract.
It's still early, but Houston has yet to see the investment pay off as expected.
3. UNT coach Seth Littrell is close with Holgorsen
Holgorsen and UNT coach Seth Littrell were on the same staff at Texas Tech, where Littrell was the running backs coach from 2005-08.
Littrell said this week that he is still good friends with Holgorsen, who is part of the Mike Leach coaching tree. The subject has come up once before this season.
SMU coach Sonny Dykes is part of the same coaching tree. UNT fell at SMU in the second week of the season.
4. There will be a familiar name at quarterback for Houston
Clayton Tune is expected to start at quarterback for Houston in the Cougars' game against UNT.
If the name sounds familiar it's because he is the younger brother of former UNT quarterback Nathan Tune.
Nathan Tune played for UNT from 2006-10 and threw for 646 yards in 2009. He was in and out of the lineup throughout his career.
Clayton Tune threw for 795 yards last season and started the final two games of the year.
5. Houston has not been that far off during its slow start
While Houston has struggled early in the season, it hasn't been too far off from where it wants to be.
The Cougars lost in the closing seconds of a 38-31 loss to Tulane and also also fell to Washington State by seven points.
Houston opened its season with a loss to national power Oklahoma.
Littrell said this week that Houston is far better than its record indicates.