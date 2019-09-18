North Texas will look to snap a two-game losing streak on Saturday when the Mean Green open Conference USA play with a game against UTSA.
Both teams are 1-2 on the year.
Here are five things Mean Green fans should know about UTSA.
1. Quarterback Frank Harris is good to go
There was some question heading into the week of whether UTSA quarterback Frank Harris would be ready to play against UNT.
The sophomore briefly left the Roadrunners’ loss to Army last week with an injury to his right (non-throwing) arm.
The San Antonio Express-News reported this week that Harris will be ready to play. Harris leads C-USA in completion percentage with a 72.5 mark and is a dual-threw quarterback. He is averaging 162.0 passing yards and 42.3 rushing yards per game.
“Harris is very talented,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “There is a reason he was heavily recruited. He’s a great quarterback and has other attributes that can really hurt you if you are not disciplined defensively. It can be as simple as not staying in coverage when he’s scrambling. He gets them out of bad plays with his legs. He is looking to get the ball downfield to his playmakers.”
2. Giovanni Vizza is still on UTSA’s staff
Former UNT quarterback Giovanni Vizza is UTSA’s tight ends coach.
Vizza played for the Mean Green from 2007-08 and started 20 games for UNT. He threw for 5,146 yards and 32 touchdowns and was the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year in 2007.
Vizza threw eight touchdown passes in a 74-62 loss to Navy, an NCAA record for touchdown passes in a game by a freshman.
3. Several UTSA players have NFL ties
UTSA defensive tackle King Newton is the son of former Cowboys offensive lineman Nate Newton and is one of a few Roadrunners with NFL ties.
Defensive end Solomon Wise is the son of Deatrich Wise, who played for the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints. Wise’s brothers Deatrich Wise Jr. (New England Patriots) and Daniel Wise (Cowboys) currently play in the NFL. Daniel Wise is on the Cowboys’ practice squad.
Senior fullback Halen Steward is the younger brother of Tony Steward, who played for the Saints and Buffalo Bills, while cornerback Corey Mayfield Jr’s father played for the San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars.
4. UTSA has a balanced approach
Most teams in college football run the spread and have far more passing yards than they do rushing yards.
UTSA has a more balanced approach and enters its game against UNT with a near even split. The Roadrunners have 517 passing yards and 499 rushing yards. Harris has thrown for 486 yards, while running back Sincere McCormick has rushed for 188 yards.
5. The Roadrunners opened the season with a big win
UTSA has suffered tough losses in its last two outings, falling to Baylor (63-14) and Army (31-13).
The Roadrunners did post a critical win to open the season, though, taking out Incarnate Word 35-7.
Incarnate Word competes at the Football Championship Subdivision level in the Southland Conference and is also located in San Antonio.
The win was a big one for UTSA as it looks to build a following in San Antonio.