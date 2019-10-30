North Texas will face UTEP in its homecoming game on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
The Mean Green are 3-5 on the season and 2-2 in Conference USA play after falling to Charlotte last week. UTEP is 1-6 and 0-4 in conference play.
Here are five things UNT fans should know about the Miners:
1. UTEP hasn't won a game since August
The Miners got off to a good start in Dana Dimel's second season as UTEP's head coach by knocking off Houston Baptist in a 36-34 barn-burner.
It's been all downhill since then for the Miners, who have lost six straight by double-digit margins. UTEP lost to Louisiana Tech, one of the front-runners in C-USA, 42-21 last week.
2. The Miners are struggling offensively
UTEP is averaging 18.1 points per game, a total that is tied for 119th nationally and 12th out of 14 teams in C-USA.
The Miners have scored 17 or fewer points in four of their seven games this season and managed just a field goal in a loss to Texas Tech earlier this year.
UTEP is averaging 299.9 yards of offense per game.
3. UTEP still has its UNT connection
UNT fans will see two familiar faces on the UTEP sideline on Saturday in Mike Canales and Mike Simmonds.
Canales is the Miners' offensive coordinator, while Simmonds coaches UTEP's offensive line. Both served in the same capacity at UNT.
Canales was UNT's offensive coordinator from 2010-15 under Todd Dodge and Dan McCarney. Simmonds coached at UNT from 2011-15.
UNT beat UNLV in the Heart of Dallas Bowl at the end of the 2013 season.
4. UTEP features a QB with running ability
UNT has struggled at times to contain quarterbacks who are a threat in the running game this season.
The Mean Green will face another quarterback who fits that profile this week in UTEP's Kai Locksley. The former NJCAA Offensive Player of the Year has rushed for 252 yards and three touchdowns on the season.
5. The Miners have a punter from Australia
UTEP recruits Texas heavily but has several players from out of the state. None came from as far away as senior Mitchell Crawford.
UTEP's punter is a native of Australia and was an honorable mention All-C-USA selection after his first season with the Miners in 2018, when he averaged 39.9 yards per punt.
Crawford is averaging 38.6 yards per attempt this year.