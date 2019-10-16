North Texas will look to bounce back from a loss to Southern Miss last week when the Mean Green take on Middle Tennessee on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
Both UNT and MTSU are 2-4 on the season and 1-1 in Conference USA play. Here are five things UNT fans should know about the Blue Raiders:
1. Middle Tennessee is about as consistent as teams get in C-USA
Few teams in C-USA can match MTSU when it comes to consistency.
The Blue Raiders have been bowl eligible in 10 of the last 13 years, including the last seven seasons in a row.
Coach Rick Stockstill has done a remarkable job with the program considering what he has to work with. The Blue Raiders don't have the best facilities in C-USA and don't have a local talent base to match what the Texas and Florida schools in the league have at their disposal.
The Blue Raiders have won consistently despite those challenges and are looking to get back on track after a slow start.
2. Brent Stockstill finally graduated
It seemed like Brent Stockstill was the quarterback at MTSU forever. He was the Blue Raiders starter for four years and threw for 12,495 yards and 106 touchdowns in his career.
Stockstill was the C-USA MVP last season and is now an assistant at Florida Atlantic.
The Blue Raiders have turned to Asher O'Hara out of the College of DuPage to replace Stockstill this season.
3. O'Hara has ties to UNT
UNT also signed a quarterback named O'Hara out of the College of DuPage a few years ago.
Devin O'Hara -- Asher's older brother -- was on the Mean Green's roster in 2017 and 2018. He didn't see the field in his time with the Mean Green.
The younger of the O'Hara brothers is off to a nice start to his career in C-USA. He has thrown for 1,491 yards and rushed for an additional 368.
4. MTSU has played a brutal schedule
The Blue Raiders' 2-4 record sounds a whole lot more impressive when one considers the level of competition they have faced this season.
MTSU lost at Michigan and Iowa and fell to home to Duke.
The Blue Raiders also lost in a tight game to a resurgent Florida Atlantic team. One of MTSU's wins came over Marshall, which is off to a 3-3 start and is a solid C-USA team.
5. The Blue Raiders have a national leader just like UNT
UNT quarterback Mason Fine, who is the leading active passer in major college football with 10,925 yards, won't be the only player leading the nation in a statistical category on the field this weekend in UNT's game against the Blue Raiders.
MTSU wide receiver Ty Lee has caught a pass in 46 straight games. That is the longest active streak in college football.
Lee has 25 receptions for 218 yards and a touchdown on the season.