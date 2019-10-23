North Texas will look to build on a win over Middle Tennessee last week and pick up its first win away from Apogee Stadium this season on Saturday when the Mean Green travel to take on Charlotte.
UNT (3-4) is 2-1 in Conference USA play. Charlotte (2-5) is 0-3 in league play.
Here are five things Mean Green fans should know about the 49ers.
1. Charlotte is in its first season under a new coach
Charlotte hired Will Healy to take over its program in the offseason. Healy came to Charlotte from Austin Peay, where he received the Eddie Robinson Award that goes to the coach of the year at the Football Championship Subdivision level.
Healy is an offensive coach by trade and has helped Charlotte find a rhythm. The 49ers are averaging 30.9 points per game. He was an all-state quarterback in high school.
2. The 49ers feature one of the top running backs in C-USA
Benny LeMay ranks second among running backs in Conference USA with 667 rushing yards on the season.
LeMay, a 5-9, 218 pound senior, has rushed for at least 100 yards in four games this season and leads C-USA with an average of 124.4 all-purpose yards per game. UNT coach Seth Littrell and his players described LeMay as a powerful runner.
3. Charlotte excels at getting to opposing quarterbacks
Charlotte ranks third among teams in C-USA with 23 sacks and has broken the program of 21.
Defensive end Alex Highsmith’s has 7.5 sacks this season and 13.5 for his career. Both totals broke the previous Charlotte records set by Larry Ogunjobi, who now plays for the Cleveland Browns.
Charlotte has 14 players who have contributed to its sack total this season.
4. The 49ers are on an extended slide
Charlotte got off to a solid start, winning two of its first three games. The 49ers hammered UMass 52-17.
It's been all downhill since then for Charlotte, which has lost four straight games against some tough competition. The 49ers lost at Clemson and then fell to Florida Atlantic, Florida International and Western Kentucky in C-USA play.
All three of the C-USA teams Charlotte has lost to are over .500 on the season.
5. Charlotte's program hasn't been around long
Charlotte's football program has only been around since 2013. The 49ers quickly moved up to the FCS level and joined C-USA in 2015, which was also Charlotte's first season at the FBS level.
The 49ers finished 5-7 overall and 4-4 in conference play last season, their most wins both at the FBS level and in C-USA play.