North Texas will look to bounce back from a loss to SMU last week in a game at Cal on Saturday.
The Mean Green are 1-1 heading into their second straight road trip. Here are five things UNT fans should know about the Golden Bears:
1. Cal enters its game against UNT off a huge win
The Golden Bears pulled off one of the biggest upsets in college football last week when they knocked off Washington 20-19 in Seattle.
Greg Thomas kicked a 17-yard field goal with eight seconds left to give Cal a win over the 14th-ranked team in the country. The win vaulted the Golden Bears to the verge of cracking the Associated Press top 25 poll.
Only Iowa State received more votes than Cal among the teams that fell outside of the top 25.
2. The Golden Bears are one of the best defensive teams in the country
Cal is allowing 16.0 points per game, a total that is tied for 33rd nationally with Ole Miss two weeks into the season.
That total is all the more impressive considering Cal played Washington, one of the top-ranked teams in the country.
Cal is allowing just 306 yards yards per game and features linebacker Evan Weaver, who was a preseason first-team All-Pac-12 selection. Weaver has 30 tackles through the first two weeks of the season.
3. Cal coach Justin Wilcox has an impressive history as a defensive coach
The fact Cal is a great defensive team is hardly a surprise considering coach Justin Wilcox's background.
Wilcox served as the defensive coordinator at Wisconsin, Boise State, Tennessee, Washington and USC before taking over at Cal.
The Pac-12 is known for high-flying offensive teams. Cal broke the mold when it hired Wilcox.
4. Cal will lean on its running game
Cal's offense is its weak point, The Golden Bears have scored just 47 points through the first two weeks of the season and lean on their running game.
Cal has thrown for just 174.5 yards per game so far this season.
Running back Christopher Brown Jr. is averaging 138.5 rushing yards per game and is Cal's best offensive weapon.
Brown is a bigger back at 6-1 and 230 pounds and has the ability to pound away at defenses.
Cal is averaging 212.5 rushing yards through the first two weeks of the season, the highest total it has averaged since 2005.
5. Cal hasn't lost a nonconference game under Wilcox
Cal has won all seven of its nonconference games under Wilcox, including some impressive victories.
The Bears have beaten Ole Miss and BYU.
UNT will try to snap Cal's streak this weekend.