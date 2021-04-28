Guyer coach Keith Medford does not often revisit the painful way last season ended.
The Lady Wildcats were 16-4 overall and undefeated in district play when their season was suspended and later canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, more than a year later, Guyer is in the midst of yet another extremely successful campaign. Except this time, the Lady Wildcats know they are in full control how their journey will ultimately end.
"They're ready to roll," Medford said. "We don't talk about [last season] a lot because I'm sure they're completely sick of hearing about the COVID year. But it's very evident they're eager to prove some thing. Last year, we were 16-4 and 2-0 in district. We were rolling like along like we wanted it to go, and then it got taken away."
Guyer's first step on the road to the state final in Austin is a date with Hebron. The three-game series starts at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in Hebron. Game 2 is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Game 3, if necessary, would be at 11 a.m. Saturday back at Guyer.
"They're very well-coached," said Medford of Hebron. "They've got a pretty good mixture of some veteran players with some really good young players. They've got two good pitchers. They're coming out of a pretty competitive district. We're going to have our hands full."
Hebron ended the regular season 15-11-2 overall and 9-5 in District 6-6A, finishing third behind Flower Mound and Flower Mound Marcus.
Guyer, meanwhile, wound up with the second seed out of District 5-6A after finishing in a three-way tie atop the district with Prosper and Allen.
The Lady Wildcats won three games to close out the regular season, beating McKinney Boyd 5-1 and Little Elm 16-0 before blanking Aledo 3-0 in a warm-up game.
Texas Tech signee Ranci Willis threw a complete-game shutout against Aledo, striking out 13 while scattering just five hits.
Guyer enters its matchup against Hebron 20-3-1 overall, but Medford know this time of year, stats and records are virtually meaningless.
It's win or go home.
"I think momentum is huge," Medford said. "When you're rolling like that, it can't hurt. But you still have to play good. You can throw records out the window. You can throw seeding out the window. If you don't play good, you're probably going to go home."