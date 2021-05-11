Keith Medford admittedly hasn't been sleeping much the past few days.
If a third-round playoff matchup featuring two top 10 teams in Class 6A wasn't enough to keep Guyer's coach up at night, there is another element contributing to Medford's restlessness.
The last time the Lady Wildcats played Prosper on April 7, the Lady Eagles run-ruled Guyer 11-1 in six innings.
And, even though it has been over a month since that game, Medford knows his team is eager to completely erase that contest from their memory.
Guyer will get the chance to do that when the Lady Wildcats open their best-of-three 6A Region I quarterfinal series against Prosper on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. at Guyer.
"I think any time [lopsided losses] happen kids want to get that taste out of their mouth," Medford said. "We've had a long time to do that, but they have really circled this date. They want to prove to not just everyone that was watching that one, but to themselves, that was not us. It was just one of those deals. The game got away from us. And it happens in this game. Anybody that's ever played, it's happened to you. The kids are looking forward to competing with the Prosper kids again."
Guyer and Prosper are both ranked No. 10 in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association 6A poll.
The two teams split the regular season series with each other. The Lady Wildcats won the first game 7-5 on March 11 before falling 11-1 on April 7.
"They've seen us up close and personal twice, and we've seen them up close and personal twice," Medford said. "There are no secrets. It's just going to boil down to who executes the best and competes the hardest. It's a shame one of these teams is going to have to go home because we're one of the top two teams in the state right now, in my opinion."
One of the reasons Guyer (24-3-1) has been so successful this season is its starting pitcher, Ranci Willis.
The Texas Tech signee broke the Guyer school record for most strikeouts in a single season, and Willis has been even better in the playoffs.
Through four postseason games, Willis has tallied 40 strikeouts, scattering one run on five hits in 22 innings of work.
Now, Willis and Guyer's defense will face one of its toughest tests of the year against a potent Prosper lineup. The Lady Eagles are averaging 8.7 runs per game and are led by Maryland pledge Sydney Lewis, Mississippi State commit Gabrielle Coffey and Fresno State commit Elizabeth Moffitt.
The Lady Wildcats have only given up more than five runs in a game three times this year, and two of those games were against Prosper.
"I think if you asked the Prosper folks, they would say their strength is their hitters," Medford said. "And I think if you asked our folks, they would say our strength is our pitching. So, something is going to have to give."
Game 2 of this region quarterfinal series is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in Prosper. A third game, if necessary, would be back at Prosper at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
The winner advances to the 6A Region I semifinal and will play the winner of Boswell and El Paso Americas next week.
But first, Medford knows Guyer will have to conquer what will be its toughest challenge of the year.
"I think you're going to have to weather the storm, take some knockout punches and respond," Medford said. "It's not going to be a perfect game. There are going to be some things happen that aren't scripted. And that's fine. All we're trying to do is compete. The further you go, it doesn't get any easier. You're going to have to weather storms and bounce back from knockout punches and compete. And I think my kids are up to that challenge."