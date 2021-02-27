PROSPER — When Ponder coach Jimmy Avery took over the Lady Lions’ basketball program four years ago, he knew there was potential to accomplish something spectacular.
Chloe Poole and Riley Jackson were both freshman at the time, while Tate Wells, Karly Ivy, Marlee Moynagh, Kenzie Crider and Kassi Ballard were still in middle school. Avery knew then what the rest of the state discovered on Saturday in the Class 3A Region II semifinal against No. 3 Winnsboro — Ponder had all the pieces to be a championship contender.
“When I first got here, those five juniors and two seniors were in eighth grade and ninth grade,” Avery said. “I told them if they would stick with me, we can do this. And they have been busting their tail for four years. They earned this.”
So, perhaps it was only fitting that for Ponder to take the next step in realizing Avery’s vision, it took all seven of those players making an impact — which was exactly the case.
Wells scored a game-high 24 points, Ivy hit a go-ahead pull-up jump shot and Crider went 4-for-4 at the free throw line down the stretch to help Ponder knock off Winnsboro 73-66 and advance to the 3A Region II final against Gunter.
“I am so proud of my team right now. I am shaking I’m so happy,” Wells said. “It’s been a lot of years since this school has been able to get this far. Whenever we were younger, this is what we dreamed of. We’re doing what we wished we could do when we were little.”
Ponder fell behind 21-14 early in the second quarter after Winnsboro began to break the Lady Lions’ full-court press. But it did not take long for Ponder to answer, as the Lady Lions rattled off a 13-4 run to reclaim the lead.
Ivy’s and-one tied the game at 25-25, and Crider’s elbow jump shot gave Ponder the lead shortly before halftime. The Lady Lions led 31-30 at the intermission, and the second half proved to be no different than the first.
Both sides continued to trade runs with momentum shifting wildly. Winnsboro took a 41-37 lead midway through the third quarter before Moynagh buried two 3-pointers to pull Ponder to within 50-49.
Poole then made a transition layup, as the Lady Lions held a 51-50 lead going into the final frame.
“We knew it was going to be a track meet, because they press and we press — it was going to be back and forth,” Wells said. “What our coach told us was, ‘It’s whoever wins the track meet.’ We came out here and said, ‘We’re going to break this press and [make] the shot as soon as it’s open.’”
Winnsboro ultimately seesawed back in front, taking a 61-60 lead with under four minutes left.
Jackson and Ivy then made two of the biggest shots of the afternoon to give the Lady Lions a 66-63 lead. And then it was Wells and Crider that delivered the knockout blow, with Wells burying a 3 and Crider making four clutch free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal the win.
“I struggled with free throws the past game,” Crider said. “My team really picked me up. I did it for [them], and I had to get it done for them. If it wasn’t for my team, I don’t know what I would have done.”
Crider finished second on the team in scoring with 13 points. Jackson added 11 points, while Moynagh had eight and Ivy seven.
Ponder improved to 28-3 overall with the victory and has now won 13 consecutive games. The Lady Lions will play Gunter in the region final next week. Date, time and location have not been finalized.
And now, after one of the biggest wins for the Lady Lions’ program in recent memory, Ponder is just one victory away from the state semifinal.
“This may be one of the biggest thrills of my life. And I’ve won a state championship,” Avery said. “They’re going to remember this the rest of their life. I know I will. Twenty or 30 years, we’ll have reunions, and we will enjoy this the rest of our life. It’s so cool.”