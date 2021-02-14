It's Sunday night and time for the leftovers, that point where we pick back through the events of the weekend, reheat the good stuff -- and some of the bad -- while putting it all in perspective.
The big news of the weekend was the UNT men's basketball team's rise back to the top of the Conference USA West Division standings.
The Mean Green swept Southern Miss in a two-game series and got some help from Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs swept UAB. When the dust settled, UNT was 12-6 on the season and 8-2 in league play.
We went over it all in last night's hoops rewind following UNT's 68-56 win in the second game of the series.
UNT will face East Division leader Western Kentucky in a huge series this week.
The UNT women's basketball team is also on a roll after posting a weekend sweep of Southern Miss. The Mean Green are 11-4 on the year and 8-2 in C-USA play.
The kicker is that UNT has already matched the program record for wins in C-USA play in a season and still has six conference games left. Jalie Mitchell has something cooking with her team.
The UNT softball team opened its season this weekend in Louisiana, where it got two games in before splitting to make sure it could get back to Denton ahead of today's snow storm.
The Mean Green went 1-1. Pitcher Hope Trautwein, one of the overlooked gems in UNT athletics, struck out 21 in a 6-2 win over Southeastern Louisiana to give the Mean Green their first win of the season.
The UNT tennis team was also in action over the weekend and fell 6-1 to No. 17 Baylor. UNT has lost to three Big 12 teams in the opening few weeks of the spring season and is 1-3 on the year.