The UNT sports season is winding down, but there are a couple of teams whose biggest events are still in front of them.
That includes UNT's softball team, which wrapped up the Conference USA regular season title with a four-game sweep of Louisiana Tech over the weekend. UNT is the No. 1 seed in the C-USA tournament and will play in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
This season's tournament will take place on the campus of Western Kentucky in Bowling Green.
The 2021 #CUSASB 🥎 Championship Bracket!— Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) May 9, 2021
The action gets underway from Bowling Green on Wednesday May 12 at 12pm CT! pic.twitter.com/HSgeHGACH3
UNT heads into the tournament having won 18 straight conference games and also has a 12-game overall winning streak going.
The Mean Green received a double bye in the tournament, which is a huge advantage. UNT can grab a spot in the championship game with wins on Thursday and Friday.
The UNT women's golf team is also on the verge of a huge week on its season. The NCAA regionals start tomorrow. The Mean Green are headed to Baton Rouge looking for a spot in the national finals.
Lauren Cox is wrapping up her fifth year in the program and is a big reason for UNT's success. We featured Cox in a story that is now up on our website and will be included in tomorrow's e-edition.