It's Sunday night and time for the leftovers, that point where we pick back through the events of the weekend, reheat the good stuff -- and some of the bad -- while putting it all in perspective.
There was one North Texas event today. The UNT volleyball opened Conference USA play with a match against UAB and fell in five sets. UNT was up 2-1 in the final set before UAB went on a 6-1 run and closed out a 25-19, 16-25, 25-17, 16-25, 15-9 win.
Rhett Robinson led UNT with 18 kills. Barbara Martin added 13 kills and 10 digs.
UNT fell to 1-3 on the season with the loss and will be back in action against UAB at noon on Monday.
The big news of the weekend came in basketball, where both the UNT men and women bounced back from losses to Louisiana Tech on Friday to win on Saturday.
The UNT men played some terrific defense late in the second half of a 57-55 win. The Mean Green held Louisiana Tech without a field for for the final four minutes and Rubin Jones made the play of the game by drawing a charge late. The link above is to our game story. Here's yesterday's hoops rewind that boils it all down to a quick-hit format.
UNT (10-6) 6-2 bolstered its hopes to repeating as Conference USA champions with the win, but still trails UAB in the West Division standings. The Blazers are 9-1 in league play.
The UNT women outscored Louisiana Tech 20-9 in the fourth quarter of a 63-58 win on Saturday to move to 9-4 on the season and 6-2 in conference play. UNT has already won as many C-USA games as it did all of last season, when they finished 6-12 in league play.
The UNT soccer team was supposed to open its season with a match at SMU on Saturday. That game was pushed back to Tuesday.