It's Sunday night and time for the leftovers, that point where we pick back through the events of the weekend, reheat the good stuff -- and some of the bad -- while putting it all in perspective.
UNT was off this weekend in football. There is usually something going on in the world of the Mean Green, though. This is week is no different.
Both the UNT soccer team and volleyball teams were in action.
The UNT soccer team knocked off UTSA 1-0 in San Antonio. Elle Marie DeFrain headed a ball in off a cross from Natalie Newell on what went down as the Mean Green's first shot of the game.
UNT hung on from there behind goalkeeper Kelsey Brann, who made six saves on her way to recording the shutout.
The Mean Green (9-3) are 4-0 in Conference USA play and alone in first place. Rice (3-0-1) is the only other team in the league without a loss but does have a tie on its ledger.
The UNT volleyball team also had a good weekend. The Mean Green beat Southern Miss 3-1 and Louisiana Tech 3-0.
UNT improved to 9-7 overall and 3-1 in conference play.
And finally, the UNT football team opened up as a 3 1/2 point underdog for its game at Southern Miss on Saturday.