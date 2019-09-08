It's Sunday night and time for the leftovers, that point where we pick back through the events of the weekend, reheat the good stuff — and some of the bad — while putting it all in perspective.
First the good news, the North Texas soccer team knocked off Incarnate Word today 3-0.
The Mean Green had lost consecutive tough matches to Texas Tech and Memphis. UNT was right there on Friday against Memphis, the No. 18 team in the country, but couldn't quite pull it out and lost 1-0.
The Mean Green are 4-2 in soccer.
Other than that, there was not a whole lot of good news for UNT over the weekend.
UNT had high hopes in football heading into a showdown with longtime rival SMU. The Mean Green hammered the Mustangs last year to open the season.
SMU loaded up on transfers over the summer and got its revenge in decisive fashion, beating UNT 49-27.
UNT had hoped to pick up its second straight win in its series with the Mustangs. Those hopes went unfulfilled on a day SMU won for the fourth time in the last five meetings.
I wrote about the down side of rivalries in my Sunday column. The wins are great, but the losses can be tough.
The Mean Green are 1-1 and still look like a bowl team, but falling to SMU stung. UNT will now head to Cal. The Bears upset No. 23 Washington and look like the real deal.
That game suddenly looks even tougher than it did at the beginning of the year.
And finally, the UNT volleyball team lost all three of its matches at the Cal Poly tournament to fall to 2-4 on the season.