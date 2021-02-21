It's Sunday night and time for the leftovers, that point where we pick back through the events of the weekend, reheat the good stuff -- and some of the bad -- while putting it all in perspective.
The UNT men's and women's basketball teams' series against Western Kentucky were postponed due to weather concerns.
There we still quite a bit that went on, including the Conference USA indoor track and field meet. UNT did particularly well, finishing second in the men's team race behind sprinter Antonio Delacruz, who won the 60-meter dash (6.74 seconds) as well as the 200-meter dash (21.22).
Joseph Squire won the 60-meter hurdles in 7.93 seconds, while Chris Samaniego won the shot with a toss of 16.22 meters.
UNT's second-place finish was its best ever at the C-USA indoor meet.
The UNT soccer team also had a big night, knocking off LSU Alexandria 7-0 in its season opener. It's been forever since UNT played. The Mean Green usually play in the fall but saw their season pushed back to the spring by the coronavirus pandemic.
Louisiana Tech transfer Connor Barker scored twice.
The UNT softball team moved to 3-3 after splitting their games at a weekend tournament. The Mean Green lost to Texas and Oklahoma State, teams that are both ranked in the top 10 nationally, but did beat Lamar twice.
The UNT volleyball team didn't play over the weekend, but it is worth mentioning that the Mean Green return to action tomorrow with a 1 p.m. home match against Texas State.