It's Sunday night and time for the leftovers, that point where we pick back through the events of the weekend, reheat the good stuff -- and some of the bad -- while putting it all in perspective.
It was a really good weekend for UNT overall, one highlighted by the Mean Green softball team's 2-1 win over Louisiana. The Ragin' Cajuns are ranked in the top 10 nationally.
Kourtney Williams hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning for the go-ahead run. UNT has beaten Louisiana in each of the last two seasons and continues to make significant progress under Rodney DeLong.
And in other news ...
The UNT men's basketball team solidified its spot atop the Conference USA standings by knocking off UAB on Saturday. The Mean Green have won their last two games to move to 16-9 on the season and 10-2 in conference play.
Western Kentucky is sitting one game behind the Mean Green at 9-3. UNT will host Charlotte and Old Dominion this week in its final two games before the beginning of C-USA bonus play.
The UNT women didn't fare nearly as well and saw their losing streak reach four games after a 51-50 loss to UAB. The Mean Green had a 15-point lead in the third quarter but scored just eight points over the final 15:13.
UNT missed all eight of its free throws, which proved costly. I don't think I've ever seen a team fail to make a free throw for an entire game.
UNT is sitting at 9-14 and 3-8 in conference play and needs to get something going pretty quickly. That won't be easy to do over the next few days. The Mean Green will face C-USA powers Old Dominion and Rice in back-to=back games after facing Charlotte on Thursday.