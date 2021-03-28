It's Sunday night and time for the leftovers, that point where we pick back through the events of the weekend, reheat the good stuff -- and some of the bad -- while putting it in perspective.
The big news of the weekend was UNT's kinda, sorta spring game.
Programs handle spring games differently depending on their coach's approach and the circumstances their teams face.
UNT coach Seth Littrell opted for a conventional practice, capped by 75 plays of a situational scrimmage.
There were plenty of encouraging signs when UNT went live. The Mean Green's defense looks like it has improved under new coordinator Phil Bennett. Quarterback Austin Aune had his moments and UNT's newcomers and young players at wide receiver looked like they are ready to contribute.
The one interesting side note is that Littrell has elected to spread special teams coaching duties among his assistants instead of hiring a coordinator to replace Mike Ekeler.
Ekeler left the program for Tennessee after last season.
Littrell still has one opening for an assistant coach. UNT will announce that addition soon as well as what position group that coach will work with.
We covered it all in our main story and notebook that leads off with Littrell's plans for his coaching staff.
And in other news ...
-- The one key tidbit to come out today on the big three front -- football, men's basketball and women's basketball -- is that Rochelle Lee has entered her name in the transfer portal.
Lee announced her decision on her Twitter account.
The junior forward's decision is a bit of a stunner. Lee started 14 games and averaged 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game last season. She appeared to be in line for an even bigger role next season.
-- The UNT soccer team bounced back from a rare Conference USA loss to Southern Miss last week with a 3-1 win over UAB on Friday. The Mean Green were supposed to face Texas Tech today but that match was called off.
UNT (6-2) is tied with Rice for the lead in C-USA's West Division at 3-1.
-- The UNT tennis team knocked off UTSA 4-3 today to run its winning streak to four matches.
Lucie Devier clinched the match, a moment UNT's staff caught on video.
LUCIE FOR THE WIN!#GMG pic.twitter.com/mvCJpraoAC— Mean Green Tennis (@MeanGreenTennis) March 28, 2021
-- The UNT softball team hasn't played since falling to Oklahoma State on Wednesday.
The Mean Green (13-7) will return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Abilene Christian for their final nonconference game before opening C-USA play at home against UAB on Friday.
-- And finally, the UNT volleyball team will play in the C-USA tournament beginning Thursday at Southern Miss. The Mean Green are the No. 4 seed from the West and have a tough draw.
UNT (11-10) will face Western Kentucky, the No. 1 seed from the East, at noon. The Hilltoppers are unbeaten on the season at 18-0 and are ranked No. 18 nationally.