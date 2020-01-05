It's Sunday night and time for the leftovers, that point where we pick back through the events of the weekend, reheat the good stuff -- and some of the bad -- while putting it all in perspective.
The big news of the weekend was that so far there is no news, at least when it comes to Seth Littrell filling out his coaching staff.
UNT is officially in the market for an offensive coordinator following the departure of Bodie Reeder. And while UNT hasn't made an official announcement, offensive line coach Chuck Langston and defensive line coach Marc Yellock are also on their way out, baring a change of plans.
There are a host of coaches landing at schools around the country.
It would be easy to feel like this, if you're a UNT fan:
Every year waiting for a Carson Wentz playoff run pic.twitter.com/xWFyn7XkoU— jimbo hesi (@hamsinky) January 6, 2020
Stay patient.
The jobs at Power Five schools will soon be filled. Chances are, UNT will end up with some quality assistants shortly after.
When it comes to the basketball front, it was a week of ups and downs for UNT.
The Mean Green men (7-8) blew a 15-point second-half lead and fell at Western Kentucky. UNT came back to pull out a nail-biter at Marshall to even its record in C-USA play at 1-1 heading into a Thursday-Saturday series against Florida International and Florida Atlantic.
FIU (11-4) and FAU (10-5) are both 2-0 in C-USA play and will pose a challenge for UNT. Coming away with a split on the road wasn't an entirely bad outcome for the Mean Green.
The question now is if UNT can come through and win its home games. It's going to have to do just that if it wants to live up to expectations and land in the middle of the C-USA pack.
UNT is just fortunate it was able to pull out a 67-64 win over Marshall. It would have been panic time if it hand't.
The UNT women are also 1-1, which was a bit of a disappointing outcome considering the way the week started. The Mean Green picked up a huge win over WKU on Thursday behind Charlene Shepherd, who pulled down 23 rebounds.
UNT had a chance to move to 2-0 in a game against Marshall. On paper, it looked like a game the Mean Green should win.
They didn't. UNT hit a massive lull offensively that began in the first half and lasted into the second. The Mean Green rallied late but still ended up falling.
UNT's starting trio of guards went 1-for-14 from the field, which helped do the Mean Green in.
UNT (7-7, 1-1) will look to bounce back at FIU on Thursday and FAU on Saturday. FIU is 3-10 on the season, has lost its first two games in conference play and might be the worst team in the league. FAU is 7-6 and 1-1. The Owls are another middle of the pack team in C-USA. A sweep would really help UNT's cause