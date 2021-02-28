It's Sunday night and time for the leftovers, that point where we pick back through the events of the weekend, reheat the good stuff -- and some of the bad -- while putting it all in perspective.
While this is our weekly review of all things UNT, the big news is what's coming up tomorrow. The Mean Green will open spring football practice Monday and will work out leading up to their spring game on March 27.
We went over it all in a story we posted earlier today along with a few key storylines to follow.
UNT is quickly closing in on the end of the basketball regular season just as spring football is about to get going.
The weekend was a mixed bag in that regard as both the UNT men's and women's teams split their series with Marshall. The Mean Green won Friday's games before falling on Saturday.
Saturday's games were a real gut punch, as UNT lost both in the closing seconds.
Here's a link back to the hoops rewind for the UNT men and the story from the UNT women's game.
Both teams are in the hunt for the Conference USA West Division title heading into the week. The UNT men will host UAB for a two-game set, while the UNT women will play a home-and-home series with Rice.
The UNT men (13-7) are 9-3 and have the same .750 conference winning percentage as Louisiana Tech, which is 12-4. The Mean Green can jump past the Bulldogs by sweeping UAB.
A split would leave UNT in second place. UAB is 11-5 in conference play and is a solid team. The Mean Green are capable of pulling it off, but it will be a challenge.
The UNT women (12-5) are in a tough spot at 9-3 in league play. They need to sweep Rice (11-1) to catch the Owls in the standings. Anything less than that sends UNT tumbling to third place.
UTEP is 13-5 for a .722 winning percentage.
And in other news from the weekend ...
-- The UNT women's soccer team beat Texas State 1-0 behind a goal from Olivia Klein to move to 2-0 and set up a monster showdown with Oklahoma at home on Thursday. UNT is tough to beat on its home field and will get an opportunity to post a headline-grabbing win.
-- The UNT softball team swept a home tournament, beating Stephen F. Austin and Incarnate Word twice each. Pitcher Hope Trautwein picked up her 500th career strikeout. Ashley Kirk, who played for UNT from 2011-14, is the only other player in program history to reach that mark.
-- The UNT volleyball team picked up its second win in C-USA play on Sunday, taking down UTEP In five sets behind 25 kills from Rhett Robinson. The Mean Green (5-6) are 2-3 in conference play heading into a 1 p.m. match against the Miners on Monday.
-- And finally, the UNT women's swimming and diving team finished third in the C-USA championship meet, tying the best finish in program history.