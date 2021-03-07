It's Sunday night and time for the leftovers, that point where we pick back through the events of the weekend, reheat the good stuff -- and some of the bad -- while putting it all in perspective.
The biggest news of the weekend came in basketball as the North Texas men's and women's teams prepare for the Conference USA tournament this week.
The UNT women are in the midst of one of their best seasons in recent years and picked up a huge win when they knocked off Rice in Houston on Saturday after dropping the first game of the series. Quincy Noble went off, scoring 27 points to lead the Mean Green.
Rice was receiving votes in the national polls and had won 24 straight at home against Conference USA opponents.
UNT finished 10-4 in league play.
The UNT men didn't fare nearly as well in the final week of the regular season and were swept by UAB. The Mean Green had a chance to win the West heading into the week and blew it, along with their shot to grab a bid to the C-USA tournament quarterfinals.
We went over where the Mean Green stand heading into the conference tournament earlier today in both men's and women's basketball.
And in other news ...
-- It's a busy spring in UNT athletics with several fall sports moving to the spring, including soccer. John Hedlund's team is unquestionably the best across the athletics department and faced its biggest rival today.
UNT and Rice flat don't like each other and squared off in their conference opener.
The Mean Green came away with a 2-1 win in Houston behind goals from Berklee Peters and Brooke Lampe. UNT nearly shut Rice out before giving up a late goal.
-- The UNT softball team was also in action this week and went 2-3 in the Boerner Invitational. UNT beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Missouri State while falling to Iowa State, Wichita State and UTA.
The Mavericks edged the Mean Green 2-0 today. UNT is 10-6 on the season.
-- The UNT tennis team was also in action today and fell 4-0 to Wichita State. The Mean Green will host Memphis at 3 p.m. on Monday.
-- And finally, the UNT volleyball team dropped a tough five-set match to Rice today, when it welcomed back outside hitter Valerie Valerian. The senior had not played this season while working an internship.
Valerian returned and posted nine kills and 14 digs. Her return should provide a big lift for UNT, which is 6-8 on the season and 2-5 in C-USA play.