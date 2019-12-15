It's Sunday night and time for the leftovers, that point of the week where we pick back through of the events of the weekend, reheat the good stuff -- and some of the bad -- while putting it all in perspective.
This is the final weekend before the midterm signing period that begins on Wednesday. North Texas prepared by hosting several members of 2020 recruiting class.
First, the good news.
UNT has a really good class on the board.
The bad news is that it was a bit of a tough weekend in terms of putting the final touches on that group.
UNT picked up what looked like a key commitment from Mississippi junior college defensive lineman Alvin Dempsey just a few days ago. Dempsey appeared to be destined for Florida Atlantic before Lane Kiffin left the school for Ole Miss.
Dempsey committed to UNT before FAU hired Willie Taggart. The former Florida State coach quickly moved in and convinced Dempsey to flip back to FAU.
UNT also lost Tyler Lee defensive end Jamal Ligon, who flipped to UTSA today. The Roadrunners just hired former Arkansas assistant Jeff Traylor, who just so happens to be the brother of Tyler Lee coach Kurt Traylor.
The Mean Green also saw Butler County Community College offensive tackle Adam Sheriff commit to Rice. UNT was one of the final three teams Sheriff was considering along with Rice and Texas State.
The losses dropped UNT behind Louisiana Tech in 247Sports ranking of the top classes in Conference USA.
UNT is far from done and has several offers out there heading into the early period.
Stephenville quarterback and former UNT commit Kade Renfo visited Ole Miss this weekend. He has is considered a heavy Ole Miss lean but has yet to make a final decision.
UNT is also trying to flip Mississippi Gulf Coast defensive end Jamie Sheriff, who is committed to South Alabama. Sheriff said Sunday he has yet to make a final decision on where he will sign.
Snow College tight end Ron Tiavaasue visited Louisiana-Monroe this weekend after previously visiting UNT.
There are still some good players the Mean Green are in on out there.
We will soon find out if the Mean Green can add to their list of mid-term signees this week.
Stay tuned.
And finally, the UNT women are in Logan, Utah, for a game tomorrow against Utah State.
Here's our preview of that game that will appear in tomorrow's paper.