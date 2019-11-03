Sunday leftovers art
North Texas has a big week coming up in football and soccer.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

It's Sunday night and time for the leftovers, that point where we pick back through the events of the weekend, reheat the good stuff -- and some of the bad -- while putting it all in perspective.

North Texas hammered UTEP on Saturday in a key game in the race for the Conference USA West Division title in football.

We covered the game extensively in the today's paper and followed up in our weekly column. I wrote on Mason Fine's appearance in a T. rex costume at UNT's postgame press conference.

The win and all that surrounded it set up what will be a big week for UNT across the board. The Mean Green will try to bolster their hopes of winning the Conference USA West Division football title in a game at Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

UNT coach Seth Littrell has spoken highly of the Bulldogs, who are 7-1 on the season and 4-0 in conference play.

UNT (4-5) is 3-2 in conference play. 

The Mean Green really need a win this week.

Saturday's football game is just one of the big ones this week in UNT athletics. The C-USA soccer tournament is also coming to town.

UNT is the defending champion and the No. 2 seed in the eight-team event. The Mean Green pretty much never lose at home. UNT will face UTEP at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in its opening game of the tournament.

The UNT volleyball team swept a pair of matches in Florida over the weekend, taking out Florida Atlantic and Florida International in five-set matches. UNT coach Andrew Palileo became the program's all-time leader in coaching wins in the process.

Cassie Headrick won 133 matches at UNT from 2000-09. Palileo now has 135 wins.

And finally, UNT recruit Christian Lee made a heck of a catch that caught some attention over the weekend. Here's the highlight:

The Friendswood tight end is one of the top players in UNT's 2020 recruiting class.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

