It's Sunday night and time for the leftovers, that point where we pick back through the events of the weekend, reheat the good stuff -- and some of the bad -- while putting it all in perspective.
North Texas hammered UTEP on Saturday in a key game in the race for the Conference USA West Division title in football.
We covered the game extensively in the today's paper and followed up in our weekly column. I wrote on Mason Fine's appearance in a T. rex costume at UNT's postgame press conference.
The win and all that surrounded it set up what will be a big week for UNT across the board. The Mean Green will try to bolster their hopes of winning the Conference USA West Division football title in a game at Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
UNT coach Seth Littrell has spoken highly of the Bulldogs, who are 7-1 on the season and 4-0 in conference play.
UNT (4-5) is 3-2 in conference play.
The Mean Green really need a win this week.
Saturday's football game is just one of the big ones this week in UNT athletics. The C-USA soccer tournament is also coming to town.
UNT is the defending champion and the No. 2 seed in the eight-team event. The Mean Green pretty much never lose at home. UNT will face UTEP at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in its opening game of the tournament.
The UNT volleyball team swept a pair of matches in Florida over the weekend, taking out Florida Atlantic and Florida International in five-set matches. UNT coach Andrew Palileo became the program's all-time leader in coaching wins in the process.
Cassie Headrick won 133 matches at UNT from 2000-09. Palileo now has 135 wins.
And finally, UNT recruit Christian Lee made a heck of a catch that caught some attention over the weekend. Here's the highlight:
What a catch!!!!
Friendswood QB Luke Gurden to WR Christian Lee for the 25 yd passing TD
Click here to watch the game live or on-demand: https://t.co/WmiJ7YuKYK@theGOAPT on the call@HoustonChronHS #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/H3e84cwb0i
The Friendswood tight end is one of the top players in UNT's 2020 recruiting class.