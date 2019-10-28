North Texas will host UTEP on Saturday in its homecoming game. The Mean Green sit at 3-5 on the season and 2-2 in Conference USA play.
But before we look forward to UNT's game against the Miners, it's time for the weekly edition of What We Learned, a look back at the weekend for UNT and Conference USA.
To say it didn't go well would be an understatement.
The Mean Green entered their game against Charlotte off a last-second win over Middle Tennessee. UNT really needed to build on that victory to bolster its bowl hopes and stay in the race for the C-USA West Division title.
The Mean Green appeared to be on course to come through after taking a 14-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Nothing went right the rest of the way.
Charlotte scored three touchdowns in the final period. Victor Tucker caught a 34-yard touchdown strike from Chris Reynolds with 18 seconds left to give the 49ers a 39-38 win.
Here's what it all means for the Mean Green:
1. UNT is really backed into a corner now
The hope heading into the season was that this would be the Mean Green's breakout year on a national level.
UNT had won nine games in back-to-back seasons and had the core of what looked like a team capable of reaching heights the Mean Green hadn't seen in years returning.
UNT hasn't come close to reaching expectations. The Mean Green are going to have to win three of their last four games just to be bowl eligible.
UNT has what looks like two very winnable games left against a Rice team that is 0-8 and UTEP, which is 1-6.
The problem is UNT must also face Louisiana Tech and UAB.
Louisiana Tech is receiving votes in the both the AP and coaches' polls this week after moving to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in conference play. UAB is 6-1 and 3-1.
UNT's game against Louisiana Tech on Nov. 9 will be played in Ruston.
#Hit6 was the battle cry for UNT in the late stages of Dan McCarney's tenure with the Mean Green. That phrase is suddenly applicable again, and the odds don't look at that promising with UNT having lost five of its last seven.
2. UNT just hasn't replaced the key players it lost on defense
One of the big questions for UNT heading into the season was if the Mean Green could replace all the key players they lost on the defensive side of the ball after a solid season.
UNT has some young talent but is struggling. The Mean Green rank 12th out of 14 teams in C-USA with an average of 33.8 points allowed per game.
That's a huge jump from the 24.2 points UNT allowed per game last season behind a group of standout seniors, including E.J. Ejiya, Kemon Hall and Nate Brooks.
The transfers the Mean Green brought in haven't made the impact UNT hoped and not enough of the young players on the roster have developed into impact players in C-USA.
UNT is going to have improve on defense to get to where it wants to go, which was the subject of my Sunday/Monday column.
3. Fine is putting up a heck of a fight
One has to admire Mason Fine for the fight he is showing and how well he is playing for UNT.
The senior threw for 394 yards and five touchdowns in UNT's loss to Charlotte. He has stood in the pocket all season and taken some wicked shots.
The hope at the beginning of the season was that UNT would send Fine to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
Those hopes will go unfulfilled. It just won't be because of a lack of effort or production from Fine. He leads C-USA with 20 touchdown passes and ranks second in passing yards with 2,279.
It's scary to think of where UNT would be without Fine.
4. UNT had better hope those last few recruiting classes are as good as advertised
The biggest challenge right now for UNT is finding a way to salvage its season.
Developing the young players on its roster is a close second.
UNT brought in the fourth-ranked recruiting class in C-USA in 2019 and has the second-ranked class for 2020 so far this year.
UNT has decided to build largely through recruiting high school players and developing them for the long term.
There are two schools of thought out there for Group of Five programs at this point.
Do what UNT is doing by spending scholarship capital on high school players and a few junior college transfers or go all-in on the transfer market.
SMU has made the transfer market a bigger part of its approach and is now undefeated and ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25.
UNT has seen some good early signs from its last two classes. Wide receiver Deonte Simpson and cornerback Deshawn Gaddie are making an impact.
Is that a sign of what's to come?
If there is anything this season has shown thus far, it is that UNT needs those young players to come through.
The Mean Green are struggling and are a senior-heavy team with more than a dozen players filling key roles in their final season at UNT, including Fine.